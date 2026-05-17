Five USC Men's Basketball Breakout Candidates

The USC Trojans will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with hopes of snapping their three-year drought of missing the NCAA Tournament. Here are five potential breakout players for coach Eric Musselman’s team this season.

Alijah Arenas, Guard

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Alijah Arenas will be entering his second collegiate season in 2026-27. Arenas headlined USC’s 2025 high school recruiting class and was a five-star recruit. Due to an injury suffered in the offseason, Arenas was only able to suit up in the Trojans’ final 14 games of the season.

In his 14 games played, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. With on-court experience at the power conference level and a full offseason of preparation while being healthy, Arenas is a perfect candidate to take a big jump forward next season.

Rodney Rice, Guard

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rodney Rice could very have well been on his way to having a breakout season in 2025-26 with the Trojans. In his first six games, Rice averaged a team high 20.3 points per game to go along with 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due a shoulder injury. He did not play in a game after USC won the 2025 Maui Invitational in November.

If Rice is able to make a full recovery and pick up where he left off last season, he may just lead the team in scoring again.

Christian Collins, Forward

Christian Collins is a 6-8, 200 pound forward out of Bellflower, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 player in the 2026 recruiting class. Despite being just a true freshman, Collins could contribute right away for USC.

KJ Lewis, Guard

Feb 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is found by Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

KJ Lewis has already proven that he has the ability to get buckets at the collegiate level from his time with the Georgetown Hoyas. Last season, Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He entered the portal and transferred to USC this offseason.

The 6-4 guard heading into his senior season will provide depth to the Trojans backcourt and could play a massive role in the team’s success.

Eric Reibe, Center

Eric Reibe spent his true freshman season with the UConn Huskies in 2025-26. He was a four-star recruit in the 2025 high school recruiting class and the No. 5 ranked center but didn’t see much of the floor for the veteran led Huskies. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game as a freshman.

With a year of experience under his belt and a better opportunity for playing time, Reibe could take a step forward and become a double-double machine.

USC Seeking Return to NCAA Tournament

USC has not made an NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 season, before Eric Musselman took over as coach. In two seasons under Musselman so far, USC has struggled in Big Ten play. They have gone 7-13 in league play in each of the past two seasons.

That will have to change if USC is to make the big dance in 2027.

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