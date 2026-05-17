Five USC Men's Basketball Breakout Candidates
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The USC Trojans will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with hopes of snapping their three-year drought of missing the NCAA Tournament. Here are five potential breakout players for coach Eric Musselman’s team this season.
Alijah Arenas, Guard
Alijah Arenas will be entering his second collegiate season in 2026-27. Arenas headlined USC’s 2025 high school recruiting class and was a five-star recruit. Due to an injury suffered in the offseason, Arenas was only able to suit up in the Trojans’ final 14 games of the season.
In his 14 games played, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. With on-court experience at the power conference level and a full offseason of preparation while being healthy, Arenas is a perfect candidate to take a big jump forward next season.
Rodney Rice, Guard
Rodney Rice could very have well been on his way to having a breakout season in 2025-26 with the Trojans. In his first six games, Rice averaged a team high 20.3 points per game to go along with 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due a shoulder injury. He did not play in a game after USC won the 2025 Maui Invitational in November.
If Rice is able to make a full recovery and pick up where he left off last season, he may just lead the team in scoring again.
Christian Collins, Forward
Christian Collins is a 6-8, 200 pound forward out of Bellflower, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 player in the 2026 recruiting class. Despite being just a true freshman, Collins could contribute right away for USC.
KJ Lewis, Guard
KJ Lewis has already proven that he has the ability to get buckets at the collegiate level from his time with the Georgetown Hoyas. Last season, Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He entered the portal and transferred to USC this offseason.
The 6-4 guard heading into his senior season will provide depth to the Trojans backcourt and could play a massive role in the team’s success.
Eric Reibe, Center
Eric Reibe spent his true freshman season with the UConn Huskies in 2025-26. He was a four-star recruit in the 2025 high school recruiting class and the No. 5 ranked center but didn’t see much of the floor for the veteran led Huskies. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game as a freshman.
With a year of experience under his belt and a better opportunity for playing time, Reibe could take a step forward and become a double-double machine.
USC Seeking Return to NCAA Tournament
USC has not made an NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 season, before Eric Musselman took over as coach. In two seasons under Musselman so far, USC has struggled in Big Ten play. They have gone 7-13 in league play in each of the past two seasons.
That will have to change if USC is to make the big dance in 2027.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1