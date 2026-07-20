Two Returning USC Trojans Ready to Become Stars

When former Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice arrived in Los Angeles for the 2025-26 college basketball season, he was looking to be a crucial piece to help the USC Trojans men’s basketball program under coach Eric Musselman return to the NCAA Tournament.

That goal, however, was short-lived, as after six games to start the year, Rice suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that derailed the Trojans' strong start and led to the team missing the tournament for the third consecutive season.

Rodney Rice's Return to USC Trojans

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Rice returns to the Trojans after forgoing the 2026 NBA Draft and will look to help USC reach that milestone all over again, but this time with an improved roster. Even though he played in six games last season for the Trojans, his talent and the impact that he was going to have on the Trojans were on full display as he averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field.

In those six games, Rice scored 20-plus points in four of them, which featured wins against the Cal Poly Mustangs, Illinois State Redbirds, Troy Trojans, and Boise State Broncos. Now imagine what a fully healthy Rice can do if all goes according to plan in a full season with the Trojans.

Alijah Arenas Impact on Trojans Backcourt

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice won’t be alone in helping lead the Trojans to the tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Joining Rice in the Trojans backcourt is sophomore guard Alijah Arenas. Since making his Trojan debut in mid-January of last season, Alijah, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has made promising strides in his development and potential as a player.

In the 14 games that he played for the Trojans last season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. While he did shoot 34.1 percent from the field, that struggle and scoring are expected to improve this season.

Can Trojans Make NCAA Tournament Run?

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the 2026-27 season, Rice and Arenas will lean on each other as they look to form one of the top backcourts in the Big Ten next season. If the two play at their best and feed each other, the Trojans have the potential to be a top team in the Big Ten next season and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

The last time the Trojans made it to the second weekend of the tournament was in 2021, when they advanced to the Elite Eight before being blown out by Jalen Suggs and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. If the Trojans snap their tournament streak, can Rice lead them on a deep run to the second weekend?

According to the latest betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans sit at +4000 odds to win the national championship, which is fourth in the Big Ten behind the Illinois Fighting Illini (+1200), Michigan Wolverines (+1500), and Michigan State Spartans (+2200).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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