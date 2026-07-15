USC Trojans Turn Heads With Latest Big Ten Power Rankings

The 2026-27 college basketball season could be a special one for coach Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans. Entering his third season as coach of the Trojans and still in search of snapping that streak of missing out on the NCAA Tournament, Musselman looks to have the roster to do just that.

Even some pundits agree and are high on the Trojans' potential entering this season. According to the latest power rankings by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Trojans are among the Big Ten’s best, checking in at No. 4 overall behind the Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 1), Michigan State Spartans (No. 2), and the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 3).

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are just ahead of their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, who check in at No. 5, and the Purdue Boilermakers at No. 6, who look to remain a top team in the Big Ten after losing star guard Braden Smith.

Why Some Are High On Trojans Potential Entering 2026-27 Season

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return of the pair of star guards, Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, gives the Trojans a legitimate shot at being one of the top teams in the Big Ten next season and making the tournament.

What helps the Trojans is that both players are expected to be at full strength for the start of the 2026-27 season. Arenas' talent is expected to continue to grow after he showed flashes of his potential following his debut in mid-January, and Rice is set to be the leading scorer for the Trojans.

Before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury during the Maui Invitational, Rice led the Trojans, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Former Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie is also set to return for his second season with the Trojans.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans also added much-needed depth in the transfer portal, which was one of the key reasons why USC missed out on the tournament and finished the season with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play.

Notable transfer additions for the Trojans this offseason that will help their depth include Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis, UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe, and Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox.

USC Trojans Top Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason for the raised expectations is the arrival of the 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked the best under Musselman at USC. The class consists of three McDonald’s All-Americans, including five-star forward Christian Collins, along with a pair of four-stars, forward Adonis Ratliff and center Darius Ratliff.

As the season progresses, the development of these three talented recruits will continue to grow, which could play a massive role in the Trojans' potential to make a tournament run. The Trojans 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 11 overall and fifth in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines (No. 4), Michigan State Spartans (No. 7), Purdue Boilermakers (No. 9), and Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 10), per 247Sports.

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