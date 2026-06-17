How USC's NCAA Tournament Projection Compares to Big Ten Teams

Entering the third season under coach Eric Musselman, the USC Trojans have the opportunity to make a splash, and the latest projections for next year’s expanded NCAA Tournament have proven that many are high on them.

The Trojans are set to return star guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, along with the arrival of several transfers and Musselman’s best-ranked recruiting class at USC. All of that has been reflected in some of the latest projections for the Trojans in next year’s tournament, which, if they make it, would be the first time in three seasons that they reached the big dance.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

According to the latest ESPN bracketology projections, the Trojans have taken a slight two-spot drop. The Trojans are projected to be the No. 6 seed in the West Region, facing the winner of the First Four matchup between two No. 11 seeds, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Marquette Golden Eagles.

What USC's Bracket Projection Means For 2026-27 Season

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Despite the drop, this is a good projection for a USC team that has missed the tournament in the last three seasons. After a strong 12-1 start to last season, the Trojans collapsed in Big Ten play, only winning six more games the rest of the way to finish with an 18-14 overall record and going 7-13 in Big Ten play.

While injuries played a role in the Trojans falling short, it is crucial entering the 2026-27 season the Trojans capitalize in Big Ten play. The return of Rodney Rice at full strength and rising sophomore Alijah Arenas will help with that effort.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The arrival of the Trojans 2026 recruiting class that features three McDonald's All-Americans with five-star Christian Collins and four-stars Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff could be a factor in USC making a run next season. All three recruits for the Trojans could make an immediate impact for USC and find their way in the starting lineup next season.

Georgetown transfer guard KJ Lewis and former UConn center Eric Reibe are among the two players who's impact could help the Trojans take a step forward next season.

Big Ten Teams Projected To Be Higher Seeds In NCAA Tournament

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, the Trojans finished near the bottom of the Big Ten, and during the 2026-27 season, that could be the total opposite. According to the latest bracketology projections, of the 13 Big Ten teams projected to make the tournament next season, four are higher seeds than the Trojans.

The teams include the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 1), the Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 1), the Michigan State Spartans (No. 2), and the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 4).

Next season, the Trojans will match up against Michigan and Michigan State at the Galen Center and go on the road to face Illinois and Purdue. All four games will prove to be a crucial test for Musselman’s group, who enter the 2026-27 season looking to make a case as one of the Big Ten's most dangerous teams.

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