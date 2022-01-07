USC vs. Stanford Men's Basketball Game Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

USC's upcoming game against Stanford has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cardinal's program.

USC hoops upcoming road game against the Stanford Cardinal has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within Stanford's program. The game was originally scheduled for January 8.

The Pac-12 conference will work with both teams to find a mutually agreed upon date for rescheduling.

The Men of Troy take on the California Golden Bears in Berkley, Calif. on January 6, at 8:00 p.m. PT. This is USC's first game back on the court since December 18.

The Trojans postponed their games against Arizona State and Arizona, due to COVID-19 protocols. USC was originally scheduled to play the Sun Devils on December 30 at the Galen Center, and Arizona on January 2.

"USC will work with the Pac-12, Arizona State and Arizona to reschedule the games on mutually agreed upon dates," the school said in a statement.

USC currently holds a 12-0 record and is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

