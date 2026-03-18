USC Reacts to Getting New Team Gear Before NCAA Tournament

The USC Trojans are getting closer to tipping off their 2026 NCAA Tournament when they take on the Clemson Tigers. USC is the No. 9 seed and Clemson is the No. 8 seed in Regional 4.

USC Gets New Gear Before NCAA Tournament

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As they prepare for this game, the Trojans got surprised with some new gear. Take a look at the gear and their reaction below.

Had to get the squad right for March Madness!



Elite gear drop 😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cuVTU0paKk — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) March 16, 2026

The Trojans will be off to Columbia, South Carolina for their first round matchup vs. the Tigers. The winner will most likely take on No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round. South Carolina is hosting both first round matches and the second round in this pod due to them being the highest seed.

For USC to even have to worry about the Gamecocks, they must get by Clemson, which won’t be an easy task.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 5.5-point favorite over Clemson. USC has odds of -250 to win outright while Clemson is +205. The current over/under is at 120.5 points.

Trojans Back in Big Dance

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Vivian Iwuchukwu (0), guard Jazzy Davidson (9) and guard Kara Dunn (25) celebrate after a basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the fourth straight season, USC is in the NCAA Tournament. They made it in 2023 for the first time since 2014 and has not missed it since. However, expectations for these teams going into the tournament have been much different.

In 2023, USC earned a No. 8 seed and was bounced in the first round. In 2024 took a major step forward and earned a No. 1 seed. They made it to the Elite Eight, where they were knocked out by the UConn Huskies.

2025 had USC fans believing it was their year to win a national title. Behind the player of the year in star guard JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 seed Trojans looked poised to make a run for the championship.

Unfortunately, these title dreams were dashed in the second round when Watkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL. USC made it to the Elite Eight once again, but were no match for the eventual national champions, UConn.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

What stings even more about the Watkins injury that it not only derailed any title hopes USC had in 2025, but also 2026. Watkins has been out all season and won’t make her return to the court until the 2025-26 season is complete.

Instead, USC has been led by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson. Davidson leads the Trojans in points (17.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (4.2), steals (2.0), and blocks (2.0) per game. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, a member of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, and First-team All-Big Ten.

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Clemson on the other side of things is led by senior guard Mia Moore. Moore is averaging a team high 13.5 points for the Tigers. She also averages 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

USC comes into this game with a 17-13 overall record while Clemson is 21-11.

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