USC Reacts to Getting New Team Gear Before NCAA Tournament
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The USC Trojans are getting closer to tipping off their 2026 NCAA Tournament when they take on the Clemson Tigers. USC is the No. 9 seed and Clemson is the No. 8 seed in Regional 4.
USC Gets New Gear Before NCAA Tournament
As they prepare for this game, the Trojans got surprised with some new gear. Take a look at the gear and their reaction below.
The Trojans will be off to Columbia, South Carolina for their first round matchup vs. the Tigers. The winner will most likely take on No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round. South Carolina is hosting both first round matches and the second round in this pod due to them being the highest seed.
For USC to even have to worry about the Gamecocks, they must get by Clemson, which won’t be an easy task.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 5.5-point favorite over Clemson. USC has odds of -250 to win outright while Clemson is +205. The current over/under is at 120.5 points.
Trojans Back in Big Dance
For the fourth straight season, USC is in the NCAA Tournament. They made it in 2023 for the first time since 2014 and has not missed it since. However, expectations for these teams going into the tournament have been much different.
In 2023, USC earned a No. 8 seed and was bounced in the first round. In 2024 took a major step forward and earned a No. 1 seed. They made it to the Elite Eight, where they were knocked out by the UConn Huskies.
2025 had USC fans believing it was their year to win a national title. Behind the player of the year in star guard JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 seed Trojans looked poised to make a run for the championship.
Unfortunately, these title dreams were dashed in the second round when Watkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL. USC made it to the Elite Eight once again, but were no match for the eventual national champions, UConn.
What stings even more about the Watkins injury that it not only derailed any title hopes USC had in 2025, but also 2026. Watkins has been out all season and won’t make her return to the court until the 2025-26 season is complete.
Instead, USC has been led by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson. Davidson leads the Trojans in points (17.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (4.2), steals (2.0), and blocks (2.0) per game. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, a member of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, and First-team All-Big Ten.
Clemson on the other side of things is led by senior guard Mia Moore. Moore is averaging a team high 13.5 points for the Tigers. She also averages 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
USC comes into this game with a 17-13 overall record while Clemson is 21-11.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1