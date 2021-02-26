USC's Evan Mobley Named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist

Mobley continues to impress and make a name for himself during his freshman campaign.

USC freshman Evan Mobley has been named a finalist to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

This award is presented in honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who played college basketball at UCLA and was the NBA all-time leader in nine statistical categories including the most points in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar, the 7-foot-2 hooper established himself as one of basketball's most talented and recognizable figures during his time in the league.

Mobley is one of five college hoopers still in the race to win this prestigious award. He joins Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Iowa's Luka Garza, Purdue's Trevion Williams, and Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey.

Mobleys accomplishments this season include six time Pac-12 Freshman Player Of The Week, No.4 in the nation for blocks, No.1 in the Pac-12 for blocks, No.1 in the Pac-12 for double-doubles [9], No.4 in the nation in win shares [5.1], No.3 in the nation in defensive win shares [2.0], and the only player in the nation averaging at least 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Mobley currently stands as the defensive leader the Pac-12 conference for rebounds and blocks. To date, the 7-footer has appeared in 24 games, holds a 59.5 field goal percentage, 33.3 three-point percentage, 69.3 free throw percentage and has 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 16.7 points.

