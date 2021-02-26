USC Slides Out of the No. 1 Spot in the Pac-12 After Colorado Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes take the home victory over the USC Trojans 80-62.

USC was sitting pretty at the No. 1 slot in the Pac-12 before tonight's game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

But the Buffaloes started out strong and held the momentum throughout the game, maintained the lead, and came out with their sixth consecutive win over the Trojans with a final score of 80-62.

"I'm disappointed in how we played", USC head coach Andy Enfield told the media in a post-game press conference, "We deserve what we got tonight as far as the game, they played better than us and we have to figure out, by Saturday, something different."

USC is known to be a second half team this season, but they just could not ever get control of the game. Several uncommon turnovers and fouls led to easy points for Colorado.

USC had 12 turnovers that turned into 17 points for Colorado.

However, the Buffaloes played very well offensively. They made 12-22 of their three-point shots and had a 91% free throw percentage. USC made only 5-16 of their three-pointers and 61% of their free throws.

Colorado's Jeriah Horne was their lead scorer with 24 points and six 3-pointers, a career-best.

The loss now puts USC (19-5/13-4) half of a game behind UCLA (17-5/13-3) in the Pac-12 standings, and with only three games left in the regular season, every matchup counts.

"Every game we play is big, from here on out. Every game matters the same, we have to try to bounce back and play a good game on Saturday" (Enfield).

The Trojans take on the Utah Utes on Saturday evening at 5:00 pm at the Galen Center.

Their final two games will be played against Stanford and UCLA on Wednesday, March 3rd and Saturday March 6th, respectively.

UCLA will host USC at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles for their last Pac-12 regular season game, before heading to the tournament in Las Vegas.

As of now, UCLA is undefeated at home this season, so USC will have to bring their A-game to break that streak.

