USC Hoops: Andy Enfield Named To Naismith Coach Of The Year Late Season Watch List

Coach Andy Enfield of 19th ranked Trojans named to the late season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award.

Last Friday (Feb. 19), USC’s head coach Andy Enfield was named to the late season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Trojans are currently ranked 19th in the AP poll with a 19-4 record overall. They are also in first place in the Pac-12 with a 13-3 record against their conference. But that’s not the only thing their first in.

USC this season is number one in the Pac-12 in the following stats: blocks, rebounds, field goals made per game, opponent field goal percentage, points allowed, and forced turnovers. The numbers speak for themselves on how dominant USC has been this season. He’s got the Trojans playing unbelievable basketball on both ends of the court. And defense is one of the hardest phases of the game to get players to buy into and excel at.

Coach Enfield has really helped change the culture at USC into a more winning environment. In the four seasons prior to coach Enfield’s arrival, the Trojans didn’t crack the AP top 25 one time, not even for a week. This season is already the fourth time Enfield’s team has appeared on the AP top 25.

Under his tutelage, Enfield has led the Trojans to their best two-year, three-year, four-year and five-year records. His last seven recruiting classes were ranked in the top-30, with Evan Mobley being the cream of the crop as his highest rated recruit ever (#3 according to RSCI).

With the combination of talent and coaching, look for the Trojans to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.