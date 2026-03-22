How to Watch USC Trojans vs. South Carolina Live in the NCAA Tournament
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The No. 9-seeded USC Trojans women's basketball team has advanced to face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 23. While the Trojans are underdogs against the Gamecocks, March Madness is defined by unexpected upsets, and USC can pull one off on Monday.
How to Watch USC vs. South Carolina
When: 5 p.m. PT (Monday, March 23)
TV: ESPN
Radio: USCTrojans.com
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
USC vs. South Carolina Betting Odds
As one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the South Carolina women's basketball team is heavily favored to beat USC and advance to the Sweet 16 over the Trojans.
According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the spread is 22.5 points in favor of the Gamecocks. The moneyline odds paint USC as a long shot, putting the Trojans at +3,000 and South Carolina at -10,000 to win the game outright. Additionally, the points total is set at 131.5 for the over/under.
Meanwhile, the matchup predictor from ESPN Analytics only gives USC a 5.7-percent chance of pulling off the upset and beating South Carolina. On the other hand, the Gamecocks have a 94.3-percent chance of beating the Trojans, per ESPN Analytics.
How USC Trojans Advanced Past Clemson
The Trojans nearly didn't make it out of the first round after a buzzer-beater from Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore was waved off. Moore made a running three-point shot at the buzzer while being fouled, but the official review revealed that Moore did not get the shot off before time expired in the fourth quarter. Adding even more intrigue, the referees determined that foul did not occur before the game clock expired, sending the game into overtime tied 61 points a piece.
In the five-minute overtime period USC pulled away from Clemson thanks in part to two clutch three-point shots made by Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson.
Davidson finished the first-round matchup against the Tigers with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The USC freshman has a dominant freshman season while adjusting to the college game as a true freshman. Additionally, Davidson has had to to carry the offensive load for USC with Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins sidelined for the entire year with a torn ACL.
After the win, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb explained the emotions of a potential Clemson buzzer-beater while also having a potential overtime period to prepare for.
“I mean, you think about someone like Kara Dunn and that emotion of you think your college career might be over, to then having to go play overtime. It is pretty unreal," Gottlieb said. "For me, I trust our video person. And I go ‘Did they get it off on time?’ and he said ‘I don’t think so.’ So that was the first thing. Then the whole foul situation, so if they had called a foul on the ground prior to the shot and before time expiring, they were maybe going to go to the free throw line."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.