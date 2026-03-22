How to Watch USC Trojans vs. South Carolina Live in the NCAA Tournament

The No. 9-seeded USC Trojans women's basketball team has advanced to face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 23. While the Trojans are underdogs against the Gamecocks, March Madness is defined by unexpected upsets, and USC can pull one off on Monday.

How to Watch USC vs. South Carolina

When: 5 p.m. PT (Monday, March 23)

TV: ESPN

Radio: USCTrojans.com

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Southern Jaguars in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

USC vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

As one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the South Carolina women's basketball team is heavily favored to beat USC and advance to the Sweet 16 over the Trojans.

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the spread is 22.5 points in favor of the Gamecocks. The moneyline odds paint USC as a long shot, putting the Trojans at +3,000 and South Carolina at -10,000 to win the game outright. Additionally, the points total is set at 131.5 for the over/under.

Meanwhile, the matchup predictor from ESPN Analytics only gives USC a 5.7-percent chance of pulling off the upset and beating South Carolina. On the other hand, the Gamecocks have a 94.3-percent chance of beating the Trojans, per ESPN Analytics.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

How USC Trojans Advanced Past Clemson

The Trojans nearly didn't make it out of the first round after a buzzer-beater from Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore was waved off. Moore made a running three-point shot at the buzzer while being fouled, but the official review revealed that Moore did not get the shot off before time expired in the fourth quarter. Adding even more intrigue, the referees determined that foul did not occur before the game clock expired, sending the game into overtime tied 61 points a piece.

In the five-minute overtime period USC pulled away from Clemson thanks in part to two clutch three-point shots made by Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson.

Davidson finished the first-round matchup against the Tigers with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The USC freshman has a dominant freshman season while adjusting to the college game as a true freshman. Additionally, Davidson has had to to carry the offensive load for USC with Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins sidelined for the entire year with a torn ACL.

After the win, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb explained the emotions of a potential Clemson buzzer-beater while also having a potential overtime period to prepare for.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I mean, you think about someone like Kara Dunn and that emotion of you think your college career might be over, to then having to go play overtime. It is pretty unreal," Gottlieb said. "For me, I trust our video person. And I go ‘Did they get it off on time?’ and he said ‘I don’t think so.’ So that was the first thing. Then the whole foul situation, so if they had called a foul on the ground prior to the shot and before time expiring, they were maybe going to go to the free throw line."

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