USC Basketball: Bronny James Could Reportedly Be Drafted To Lure LeBron To Follow
Former USC freshman guard Bronny James is set to take his talents to the NBA. Just a couple of months ago, it seemed impossible for him to get drafted; however, as the NBA Draft Combine came and went, James' draft hopes increased. It's uncertain when he will be drafted, but it seems like he'll be a late second-round pick.
Whenever that is, the fact that James will get drafted is quite a surprise, especially considering how his freshman year at USC transpired. Nonetheless, scouts believe his game will translate to the next level. It all remains to be seen.
A handful of NBA teams are interested in the 19-year-old, including Eastern Conference, especially the Philadelphia 76ers. A big reason for their interest could be to reportedly lure in James' father and NBA icon, LeBron James.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report examined this as a way Philly could potentially land the two James men.
"If the 76ers decide that James is their win-now target, his son may be the means to an end," Pincus wrote. "They have two picks in the 2024 draft (Nos. 16 and 41) and could use either to select Bronny, who is generally viewed as a legitimate NBA prospect but probably a second-round talent. If the Sixers reach for him in the first round or take him in the second round, the next step would be to convince the elder James to join Embiid and Maxey (a fellow Klutch Sports client) in Philadelphia."
Philadelphia is looking to strike big this offseason, and one of the players on their wish list is LeBron. If that were to mean selecting Bronny in this year's draft, then so be it.
LeBron was vocal that he would love to play with his son. Even though reports in the past weeks have suggested that LeBron isn't hellbent on that anymore, the 76ers aren't buying it. The chances of them getting both James men are dim, but the chances of them getting one of them could be high; you try to guess which one is more realistic.
More USC: Eric Musselman Catches Up with a Former LA Head Coach