USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Land Home-and-Home Series With Longtime Rival
USC women's basketball has scheduled two games against Notre Dame over the next two seasons. The Trojans will host the Fighting Irish at the Galen Center on November 23, 2024, and then will head to Notre Dame for a rematch in 2025-26.
These two games could reignite the rivalry between the two schools in women's basketball. The two teams have not played since 2011, despite many Trojans-Fighting Irish games between other sports.
"USC-Notre Dame has been a meaningful matchup in college sports for decades," USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, via USC Communications. "But this particular series in women's basketball at this point in time is one that I think will bring so much excitement. I'm glad that our fans get to see this marquee matchup in Galen this season. What a showcase of the talent in our game and the level our sport has reached. I'm thrilled to bring this matchup to LA."
While Notre Dame had a strong season going 28-7, advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16, and finishing the year ranked No. 11, the Trojans should be the favorites. The Women of Troy finished the year ranked No. 5 overall in the country after advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight and putting together their best season since 1994.
This series will also feature two of the best young players in women's college basketball in JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo. Watkins of course broke the freshman scoring record last season and was the top freshman in the country. While Watkins largely overshadowed Hidalgo, the Notre Dame freshman also put together a great first season of college hoops. She was an AP first-team All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and the ACC Tournament MVP. Both players have three more years of college basketball, which should make this upcoming rivalry even more exciting.
