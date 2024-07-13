USC Women's Basketball: Lindsay Gottlieb Talks Move to Big Ten
USC is preparing to make the transition to the Big Ten this year after primarily spending their athletics history in the Pac-12, when the conference was originally formed as the Pac-8 in 1968.
For USC women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, she's anticipating increased exposure to be a major positive change for the program as they make the conference switch.
"It's nationwide now, coast to coast exposure," Gottlieb said, via USC on BTN. "We did see incredible things in the Pac-12, it was a wonderful conference to be a part of ... I think we have an incredible opportunity with where women's basketball is to be at the forefront of that, at the crux of it in this league. I'm like 'bring it on,' this is a crazy new world for women's basketball that we've been fighting for and working for, so now let's try to maximize it as much as we can."
USC's move to the Big Ten was in large part motivated by the desire for the programs to bring in greater revenue for their sports, as the Big Ten has both a bigger contract and reach than the Pac-12.
The growth of women's basketball should help USC women's basketball benefit greatly from this. The Trojans were already set to see a lot more exposure after advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight last season and having one of the best players in the sport in JuJu Watkins. With the team playing in the Big Ten conference, they're in an even better position to capitalize on how good a team they have right now.
The Trojans should be the favorite to win the Big Ten next season. They already were the Pac-12 Champions last year, and one of the best teams in the Big Ten could take a step back this season. Iowa, who are the three-time reigning Big Ten champions, will be without Caitlin Clark, who went on to the WNBA. With all these factors combining, don't be surprised if USC women's basketball takes on even more of a national spotlight next year.
