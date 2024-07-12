USC Football: Lincoln Riley Unpacks Trojans' 2024 Schedule
The USC Trojans are looking forward to getting the 2024 season started after an underwhelming 2023 season filled with high expectations. The Trojans were far from shattering those expectations; heck, they hardly knocked on the glass. However, a new season brings optimism, and head coach Lincoln Riley looks forward to what is ahead.
The Trojans are looking for a bounce-back year, and if they happen to do so with the schedule ahead of them, then it could go a long way toward possibly being one of the top 12 teams in the country. The Trojans have a demanding schedule on paper, but Riley is looking forward to the games ahead, which he calls one of the county's better ones. Riley spoke to the Big 10 Network and shared his thoughts on the schedule.
"I don't know that any team in the country's gonna play as many marquee games, as many highly competitive games as we're gonna get to play this year."
USC will kick off its much-anticipated season against SEC powerhouse the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders. USC should be able to pack the house since it is only a drive up the I-15 but expect the Tiger fans to show up and show out.
Aside from their season opener, USC has five other marquee matchups, which include Michigan on the road, Penn State at home, Washington on the road, UCLA at the Rose Bowl, and Notre Dame at home. The Trojans and Riley will look to show that 2023 is no reflection of who they are and what they'll be moving forward.
