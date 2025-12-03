Exclusive: The Unique Bond Between USC’s Three Recruits From Sierra Canyon

USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. The Trojans went on a recruiting heater in the spring, but the foundation of the class was laid down back in the fall of 2023 with a trio of local recruits.

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) receiver Ja’Myron ‘Tron, cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety Madden Riordan all committed to USC during their sophomore year of high school.

And over two years later, the three of them made it official on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Childhood Friends

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baker and Riordan began playing football together on the 7v7 circuit when they were 11. And then Lockhart, Baker and Riordan all played 7v7 together in eighth, ninth and 10th grade.

Baker was the first to commit in September 2023 and then Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, joined him in October 2023, which caught the attention of Riordan, who received his offer in late October.

“Brandon committed and I was like alright these two guys are creating this ‘26 class and then when I got it I was there like there isn’t anywhere else I’d rather be than here,” Riordan said. “I talked to Tron a little bit leading up to my commitment and he said just pull the trigger.”

The three of them dreamed of playing for the Trojans and got the ball rolling in what has become a strong collection of commits from Southern California. They were active in recruiting other top prospects to join them in Los Angeles.

“I felt like it was my job to help and I feel like it’s worked a little bit. Other recruits seen us hop on board early,” Riordan said.

When general manager Chad Bowden joined the Trojans staff in January 2024, he put an emphasis on keeping Southern California prospects in Southern California, following the same blueprint as previous USC coaches that have had tremendous success in the program.

And the bond between three local recruits laid the foundation for Bowden to put his vision into action.

Joining Forces at Sierra Canyon

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riordan had talked to Baker and Lockhart separately about joining him at Sierra Canyon and this past season, the original three USC commitments played their senior year together.

Baker transferred from Los Alamitos in the winter and was part of an offense that scored 40 or more points in eight of their 10 regular season games and at least 30 in other two.

“He does everything right,” Riordan said. "Everything you want out of a receiver. Catches the ball, he’s very smart, very coachable. Someone you would want on your team to get that third down, fourth down, pretty reliable.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And then Lockhart put his move into motion when he was on his official visit with Riordan over the summer. Lockhart transferred from Loyola and helped lead a defense pitched five shutouts and did not allow more than 14 points in the regular season. Riordan raved about Lockhart vast skill set.

“His physicality at the line, tackling wise and everything. He has the ability to shutdown receivers. Has the ability to press man, pretty special at that.”

Sierra Canyon went 10-0 in the regular season and reached as high as No. 7 in the national rankings, before falling into the eventual CIF-SS Division 1 Champion Santa Margarita, in the quarterfinals, who also featured three USC commits in receiver Trent Mosley, edge Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder.

