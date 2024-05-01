USC Basketball: Bronny James Makes Early Entry Decision On Draft
Now-former USC Trojans freshman combo guard Bronny James appears to be inching closer toward achieving his pro hoop dreams.
On Tuesday, it was announced by Field Level Media/ESPN that James numbers among the 195 NBA prospects who have filed paperwork marking themselves as early-entry contenders for this summer's impending draft.
James, along with All-Americans like Purdue's Zach Edey, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Houston's Jamal Shead, will have until 2 p.m. PT on June 16 to withdraw from the draft, but if they want to return to college (as James might), their deadline is May 29.
The 2024 NBA Draft tips off June 26 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. For the first time, the second round will be broadcast a day later, a la the NFL draft model. The second round will also relocate, to ESPN's Seaport District Studios.
James, the eldest son of 20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, is generally not considered an elite prospect just yet. He had an underwhelming inaugural (and final?) NCAA season, averaging just 4.8 points on a .366/.267/.676 slash line, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 25 games (six starts).