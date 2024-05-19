USC Basketball: Bronny James Reportedly May Be Drafted For Ulterior Motives
One of the more interesting prospects in the entire 2024 NBA Draft is former USC guard Bronny James. James entered the transfer portal at the same time as declaring for the draft to keep his options open down the line.
James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, had a disappointing season with the Trojans, which has led to many people to believe that he needs more time in college to develop. But James believes he can play in the NBA and is determined to stick it out.
However, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times has reported the news that teams may only be thinking about drafting Bronny in order to land his dad.
"Contending teams have discussed drafting Bronny as early as the 20s despite not having cap space to make LeBron a max offer. Maybe, the thinking is, James would actually consider signing for the midlevel exception if they drafted his son."
The biggest issue with this thought process from teams is that reports have already shut down the idea that LeBron would follow his son to wherever he was drafted. While Bronny is a good prospect to some, he isn't likely worth a first round pick.
No matter what happens, this storyline will continue to follow both players until its conclusion. Bronny should be drafted by a team that believes he can help them win games at some point down the line.
