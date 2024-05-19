USC Basketball: 2 Historic NBA Teams Seen as Landing Spots For Bronny James
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James will take his talents to the next level. James announced that he would make his way to the next level after declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while keeping his options open by entering the transfer portal. However, James is now a full go to the pro level.
While he is not a hot commodity when it comes to his sheer basketball skills, he certainly is one when it comes to his name. When you're the son of NBA and Lakers superstar LeBron James, the spotlight is inevitable.
The spotlight will only get bigger as he tries to find himself without his father. Although Bronny is impressing scouts at the NBA Combine, he still has a long way to go. Although that is the case, Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek sees these two historic franchises as potential landing spots for Bronny.
The first is the most obvious, the Los Angeles Lakers and the second is the Miami Heat.
Polacek said the Lakers could use their last pick on Bronny.
"The Lakers likely won't be drafting a franchise-altering player near the end of the second round anyway, so it would be anything but a surprise if they selected Bronny James," writes Polacek.
As for the Heat, they are no stranger to turning a prospect from nothing into something.
"Miami also has a track record of getting solid production from its draft picks of late and would provide steady and proven infrastructure and coaching that could help the younger James thrive early in his career," Polacek notes. "The Heat are a regular playoff contender, so James wouldn't be expected to play significant minutes right away. He could then learn from head coach Erik Spoelstra and the players ahead of him on the depth chart and work on his game at the highest level. Throw in Miami maintaining its relationship with LeBron James as one of the top players in franchise history, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the front office go in this direction."
James was far from impressive in his freshman season at USC; however, his name and potential, at least defensively, go a long way.
The Lakers possibly selecting James is real. It has been reported that the Lakers will do all they can to keep LeBron in purple and gold until he retires. If that means drafting his son, then so be it. But regardless, the Lakers are seriously considering using their No. 55 pick on Bronny.
The Heat has the culture and coaching staff to help Bronny reach his full potential. Now, the Heat are playoff contenders, so he wouldn't get immediate playing time, but being a part of their organization could go a long way for his career.
No matter where he goes, it seems quite likely we will see James at the NBA level in some capacity.
More USC: Kaitlyn Davis’ 2024 WNBA Fate Revealed