USC Basketball: West Lottery Team with Top Second Round Pick Reportedly Eyeing Bronny James
The 2024 NBA Draft will be here before we know it and the Trojans have a few prospects entering the league. One of which is guard Bronny James, who many believe should return to college following a poor freshman season.
Most people expect Bronny to head to the Los Angeles Lakers, where his dad LeBron James plays, but there have reportedly been others who may want to draft him. According to Yahoo Sports, the Utah Jazz have shown some interest in Bronny and could consider taking him toward the top of the second round.
"The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, sources told Yahoo Sports. The franchise has been patiently rebuilding behind the leadership of Danny Ainge, and bringing in Bronny with the hopes of luring a superstar like LeBron could be the jump owner Ryan Smith is looking for to add a spark to the Jazz."
Going to a team like the Jazz could be good for Bronny if the interest in real. They could help develop him and without title aspirations, the pressure is off.
However, the Lakers are a real threat to land Bronny in the draft. His dad has talked at length about his desire to play alongside his son, even if that desire has dissipated in recent years.
