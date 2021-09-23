USC Interim HC Donte Williams Provides Thursday Update on QB Jaxson Dart

USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media on Thursday morning and provided an update on freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart's game status ahead of Oregon State.

Dart, suffered a knee injury during the Washington State contest and has been held from practice this week. Williams told reporters on Tuesday that if the freshman is unable to practice all week, "the decision is made" between starting Slovis or Dart.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, veteran starter Kedon Slovis was seen taking reps with the 1st, and third-string quarterback Miller Moss practiced with the 2's. There is a chance Dart could make a return for Thursday's practice, but Williams is keeping his status hush-hush until the game on Saturday.

"No new updates right there, we will all find out Saturday at the game," said Williams. "Right now we have Kedon and Miller that practiced yesterday, I'm happy to talk about those guys and we will see about the quarterback situation at the game."

Last weekend Dart threw 30-of-46 with 391 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The young gunslinger helped lead USC to a 45-14 victory over the Cougars, and stepped in for starter Kedon Slovis who went down with a neck injury in the first quarter

