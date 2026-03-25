What 4-Star Recruit Danny Lang Said About Committing to USC

The USC Trojans landed a major commitment to their 2027 recruiting class with one of the top players available players in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang has been on the Trojans' radar for over two years and is picked USC over Oregon, and Auburn on Wednesday, March 25.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"The best in California stays in California and plays in California," Lang said onCBS Sports College Football Youtube Channel. "They always treat me like family, they treat me like the No. 1 guy."

Lang smiled big as he announced his commitment to USC, the school that is just 30 miles from his high school program. Lang was going to make his commitment sometime during the summer, but opted to make his decision sooner.

The Trojans were the heavy favorites to land Lang according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gave USC a 96 percent chance of landing him.

Making an early difference in the recruitment process

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only is he one of the top players in the California, but Lang is one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 53 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Lang is the second-highest ranked corner in the state with five-star cornerback Donte Wright ranked ahead of him. Wright has been a longtime Georgia commit.

Although his finalists came down to Auburn, Oregon, and USC, Lang held an eye-opening 28 offers. HIs three finalist were all among the first ten schools to offer him.

The four-star cornerback made multiple visits to USC throughout this past season. With him playing at the nearby Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, the Trojans are more easily accessible than his other finalists.

A potentially big addition to USC's 2027 recruiting class

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lang provides a big boost to USC's 2027 recruiting class. The No. 13 ranked class in the cycle, the Trojans have five commits. Lang would becomes the third-highest rated recruit in the Trojans' 2027 class.

Lang joins a defensive back class that is already looking like one of the best in the 2027 cycle. USC holds commitments from five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. The latter was a teammate of Lang's before transferring from Mater Dei to IMG Academy (FL.).

In addition to boosting USC's recruiting class, the commitment from Lang reaffirms the Trojans' firm grip on in-state recruits. During their 2026 recruiting cycle, more than half of their signees hailed from California.

New general manager Chad Bowden leads the Trojans recruiting efforts and is working towards building a fence around California to keep the best talent at USC.

“We’re going to do everything through the city,” Bowden said. “We’re going to do everything through the state. That’s going to be our primary focus. Now, it doesn’t mean we’re not going to dip into other states because you have to. We’ve done a lot of research. I do a lot of research every place I’ve been. Something that we’ve found is back when national championships were won here, when Rose Bowls were won here, you look at Pete Carroll’s classes - 02, 03, 04 - over 80 percent of recruiting classes were from the state of California."

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