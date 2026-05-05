USC Trojans Recruiting Class Turning Heads in Key Rankings

The USC Trojans leapfrogged to No. 1 in the college football recruiting rankings for the 2026 class. This growing 2027 group already looks like it's challenging for a repeat at the top.

USC already watched Roye Oliver III reclassify for 2027 after originally being a 2028 prospect. That move alone will spark chatter for moving the Trojans into the top spot.

But USC already ranks second in another important recruiting category.

USC Trojans Top 100 Commits

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley and his Trojans coaching staff have pulled in 13 total verbal commits.

But seven are ranked inside the top 100 of 247Sports' national recruiting rankings, placing USC at second overall in that category.

USC has seven commits ranked inside the top 100 prospects in its 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports, second-most in the country — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 4, 2026

USC leads among west regional teams and non-SEC representatives. But which program holds more top 100 talents who are verbally committed to their university?

Texas A&M holds that current title, armed with nine ranked inside the top 100, per 247Sports. Five-star defensive lineman Zyron Forstall is the leader of the class at College Station, followed by Raylaun Henry who's a four-star cornerback. Offensive tackle Kennedy Brown is the Aggies' highest rated player on offense for the 2027 class.

Which USC Players Comprise the Top 100

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's who cracked the top 100 on USC's side:

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson: The five-star checks in as the nation's No. 22 ranked prospect. He's also the nation's No. 1 overall safety, where he's projected to play given his change-of-direction speed and hard hits along with the ball-hawking aspect that makes him an advanced talent.

Mekai Brown: The east coast edge rusher from Connecticut ranks No. 49 nationally, while is the state's top-ranked talent. The 6-foot-6 Brown transferred over from the basketball court to give defensive end a try. He's shown uncanny athleticism for a young prospect still learning the game of football.

Quentin Hale: The local wide receiver out of Centennial High in Corona ranks 50th overall but No. 4 among California wide receivers. Hale will comprise a loaded wideout crew once he heads to the land of troy.

Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington: A fellow Southern Section talent isn't far behind in the national rankings to Hale, coming in at No. 53. Washington out of IMG Academy in Florida checks in at No. 67. Both Lang and Washington represent the future at cornerback.

Drew Fielder: He's the only trench talent who landed in the top 100. He checks in at No. 81 overall as an offensive tackle star. Like Lang, the Servite High tackle stars in the famed Trinity League. He's also the state's No. 9 talent and the nation's 10th-best tackle for the 2027 class.

Roye Oliver III: Even with moving up a grade, the Chandler, Az., wide receiver alters the USC rankings here. The Trojans now have the nation's No. 93 overall talent after leaping to the 2027 class. Riley and company also gains the state of Arizona's No. 3 talent who's expected to lead a deep perimeter unit post Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

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