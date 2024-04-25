USC Football: Ex-Trojan Becomes NFL's Best-Paid Wide Receiver
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. The Detroit Lions signed St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million extension on Wednesday with $77 million guaranteed, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This is the most guaranteed money given to a receiver in NFL history. Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is currently in second with $75 million in guarantees.
After St. Brown, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, Kupp, and the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown are the next highest-paid receivers, with all players making at least $25 million per year.
St. Brown has more than earned his contract, putting together a phenomenal 2023 campaign to end up becoming the highest-paid receiver. St. Brown finished with career-highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns, recording 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished third in the NFL in total receiving yards and tied for second in receptions, and made his first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.
He was regularly the go-to receiver for Jared Goff as the Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1990s. This contract ensures he will continue to help the Lions in their efforts to win the Super Bowl for the next four years.
Prior to his NFL career, St. Brown spent three years at USC. His best season came as a sophomore, when he caught 77 receptions for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns for the Trojans.
With St. Brown getting this contract and fellow former Trojan Reggie Bush getting his Heisman Trophy back, it's a good day for USC football.
More USC: Highlights From Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy-Winning Season