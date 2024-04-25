USC Football: Highlights From Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy-Winning Season
Former USC football legend Reggie Bush finally had his Heisman Trophy returned to him. After winning the trophy in 2005 with one of the greatest seasons by a running back in college football history, Bush had to forfeit the trophy in 2010 after an NCAA investigation found he had received improper benefits during his playing career.
During his 2005 Heisman-winning campaign, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging an outrageous 8.7 yards per carry. Thanks to his contributions out of the backfield and as a returner, Bush recorded 2,890 all-purpose yards during that season. He had multiple games with over 200 rushing yards, including a 294 yard rushing and 519 all-purpose yards performance against Fresno State.
Along with the Heisman, he went on to win the AP College Football Player of the Year, the Doak Walker award for the best running back in college football, and the Walter Camp award for the best college football player.
Here are some of the top highlights from Bush's Heisman Trophy winning season.
More USC: How Lincoln Riley Feels About Reggie Bush Heisman News