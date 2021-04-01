How Does Adoree' Jackson Fit In With The New York Giants?

After getting released by Tennessee, Jackson signed a three-year deal with New York this offseason.

After unexpectedly getting released by the Tennessee Titans this offseason, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson had no trouble finding a new home.

Less than one week later, the former USC star signed a three-year, $39 million deal that can be worth up to $44.5 million in incentives with the New York Giants.

So how does Jackson fit in with the Big Blue’s secondary and defense? Let’s dive in.

Before he signed with New York, Jackson scheduled a visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, but cancelled it after he met with Giants head coach Joe Judge.

The main reason he signed with New York was the comfortability factor, which is a huge selling point when moving to a new team.

"It's about the culture that he's bringing, it's just something that you feel and you know and what you want to see," Jackson said to reporters following the agreement. "So understanding that everything that he was saying was lining up with what I wanted to be as a player and what I wanted to do, and from the team aspect it just makes sense for me."

This means that Jackson already fits in with the team's plans and future, which is important for a young squad who showed major improvements in 2020.

The former first-round pick out of USC is expected to be the starting right cornerback for New York in 2021. James Bradberry will be opposite of Jackson, with the safety positions being handled by pro-bowler Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers.

The Giants play a 3-4 base defense, while maintaining a lot of man coverage on the outside, which is what Jackson has been familiar with his entire career. The Titans played the most man-to-man defense in the NFL since Jackson entered the league in 2017.

New York's secondary is filled with speed, especially now with the addition of Jackson, who is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Speed is important to the Giants since they play plenty of man-to-man defense. They put their corners on islands and trust that they can keep up with opposing offensive targets.

Adding Jackson to New York will make their top-10 defense in 2020 even better for 2021. Jackson will now join another former USC star Leonard Williams, to beef up the defense in the Big Apple.

