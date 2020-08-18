AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Afternoon Notes: USC Recruit Garners Top 10 Honor

Scott Wolf

USC incoming linebacker Julien Simon was named one of SI All-American's top 10 off-ball linebackers.

"He is likely the most complete coverage prospect on the list, both athletically and tangibly as a four-year high school starter in Washington," the article states.

Meanwhile, four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough has committed to Ohio State. He had USC among his finalists. 

  • What is going on at Washington State? Two starters transfer in two days. Are they friends who just want to play in the fall or are they fed up with Nick Rolovich?

They better get the JT Daniels treatment from the NCAA if they want to be eligible in five weeks at another school.

  • In today's coronavirus news, Notre Dame’s student body had 89 positive tests on Monday. It had 58 positive tests from August 3-16.
  • Lane Kiffin opens his SEC career by hosting Florida on Sept. 26.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Pasadenatrojan
Pasadenatrojan

I think ND is done for the season. I don't think the administration will allow that many to have the virus and be on campus. This year sucks.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: What Will Todd Orlando Get Out Of Palaie Gaoteote?

Linebacker graded seventh-best in Pac-12 per Pro Football Focus

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan1967

Ask Your Open Forum Questions Here

Reader questions on USC welcome

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Is USC A Sleeping Giant Reawakening?

Athletic director Mike Bohn offered an example of Trojans' comeback

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Saturday Buzz: USC Will Be Ranked In AP Preseason Poll Only

Teams that do not play in fall will not be ranked once season starts

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

The Pac-12 escapes the heat as Big Ten blamed for fall season being postponed

Scott Wolf

by

Joe jr

The Daily: Will Events Across Country Affect USC?

Athletic dept. has two factions that need to co-exist

Scott Wolf

Former USC Defensive Back Kenny Moore Dies

One of three brothers to play for the Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

The USC Daily: Finishing Open Forum Questions!

Also: Remembering some past Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Could Lose $60 Million With No Football?

Some believe the figure will actually be higher

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

3 USC Players That May Forego The Upcoming Season

Will Tyler Vaughns leave USC and train for the NFL draft?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22