Afternoon Notes: USC Recruit Garners Top 10 Honor

USC incoming linebacker Julien Simon was named one of SI All-American's top 10 off-ball linebackers.

"He is likely the most complete coverage prospect on the list, both athletically and tangibly as a four-year high school starter in Washington," the article states.

Meanwhile, four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough has committed to Ohio State. He had USC among his finalists.

What is going on at Washington State? Two starters transfer in two days. Are they friends who just want to play in the fall or are they fed up with Nick Rolovich?

They better get the JT Daniels treatment from the NCAA if they want to be eligible in five weeks at another school.

In today's coronavirus news, Notre Dame’s student body had 89 positive tests on Monday. It had 58 positive tests from August 3-16.