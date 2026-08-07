Alex VanSumeren Pulls Back the Curtain on Jahkeem Stewart's Strengths

Following day four of the USC Trojans' fall camp, transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren highlighted some of his early impressions of USC's new-look defense, revealing his thoughts on fellow defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

While the Trojans return a lot of talent, VanSumeren has a fresh perspective as a Michigan State transfer. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from what VanSumeren said.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing Alongside Jahkeem Stewart

VanSumeren is projected to start alongside Jahkeem Stewart in the interior defensive line. After posting 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry along with All-American honors, the rising sophomore finds himself on the Lott IMPACT Award watchlist in 2026.

“You know, he's a really good player, and he's mature for his age. You know, he's a great teammate, too,” VanSumeren said about Stewart. “He's someone that, you know, I can get on him or whatever, and he's going to take it, and he's going to respond very well to that. You know, you can't do that with every single guy, but with him you can.”

Besides Stewart’s work ethic, the redshirt-senior also credited their coaches for Stewart’s continuous growth on the field.

“I would say like his knowledge, for sure. He's a smart – he's a smart player, and that's credit to [Coach Skyler Jones] and [Coach Shaun Nua] being in the meeting room with them, being able to learn tendencies of the game and just the technique and fundamentals of it. They do a great job teaching all of us.”

With both players standing over 6-3 and pushing 300 pounds, VanSumeren and Stewart can be the key difference in stopping the run and disrupting plays in a tough conference schedule.

Maturity and Talent of the Defense

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

“It's been phenomenal playing with this group. It's like you said, the maturity of the group, the guys, just the amount of talent," VanSumeren told reporters on Aug. 5. “But guys are also selfless, too…I couldn't be asked to be with a better group of players.”

The Michigan State transfer is one of the 17 upperclassmen on the Trojans’ defense. As for returning starters, the list narrows down to seven – edge rushers Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, linebackers Desman Stephens II and Jaydn Walker, along with defensive backs Christian Pierce and Marcelles Williams.

There's also Stewart and possible breakout years looming for Kennedy Urlacher and Prophet Brown.

The defense is also being joined by 14 freshmen and five transfers from the 2026 recruiting cycle. Luckily for the Trojans, some of their blue chippers such as Luke Wafle, Talanoa Ili, Simote Katoanga and others graduated a semester early so that they could join the team in the spring.

VanSumeren credits the new pieces getting a head start and the whole unit getting early reps in together as the main reason the defense has been in unison entering the fall camp.

“Well, we've been working since January. You know, we've had the same exact group. We've been gelling since day one. So we are all on the same page," VanSumeren said. “We are very calculated. And, you know, I know if I'm with this guy, he likes doing this, and I can look out for that, stuff like that. So we got a great group of guys that meshes very well with each other.”

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Gary Patterson’s Coaching

Although Gary Patterson is on the older side, his love for the game has been efficacious for VanSumeren.

“He loves football, man. Like, he really loves this game. That's why he came back, and he didn't come back for anything else but to win. So he's super motivating. He's a guy that you want to put it all on the line for.”

Becoming a Leader on Defense

VanSumeren had spent the past four years with the Spartans where he racked up a total of 71 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass breakup while appearing in 28 games with 24 starts. With one more year of eligibility left, the Trojans brought VanSumeren to bring a veteran presence and a run-stopper. His experience in the conference is another huge plus.

Since repping the cardinal and gold, VanSumeren has represented the Trojans at the Big Ten Media Days and has become a projected starter. With all this momentum building up, the veteran defensive lineman was asked how prepared he was to be a leader.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I'm super comfortable, man. Like, you know, I got here in January, but the game's still the game, you know. Big Ten's still the Big Ten. So, you know, I know that very well,” VanSumeren said. “I've got a lot of experience and everything like that. The ability to share that with other guys on the team has, you know, been tremendous. And it's great that they receive it well too.”

Ronald H. Bloom Football Performance Center

A perk of becoming a Trojan that VanSumeren has been enjoying is the new facility for the football team, the Ronald H. Bloom Football Performance Center. When asked what his favorite part of the facility was, the answer was simple – everything.

“Everything is great, man. I know they're going to be releasing some stuff later. It's second to none. It's going to help us majorly.”



First Day of Pads and Upcoming Scrimmage

USC defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, defensive back Jaylin Smith, defensive end Braylan Shelby / Instagram | @houseofvictorynil / @gavinmeyer_

If fans had any doubts about the veteran transfer, all they need to know is that he’s a football guy through and through.

“First day of fall camp, it's like Christmas Eve, man. If you love this game, it's like Christmas Eve,” VanSumeren said about the first day of pads. “And just the ability to have the opportunity to be in fall camp and be with your teammates all day and play football every day, man, if you love the game, then you love fall camp.”

With the team scrimmage right around the corner, VanSumeren teased what fans and the media can expect from the Trojans’ revamped defense.

“Relentless. I'd say that's the biggest word. 11 guys flying to the football, playing fast, knocking heads off.”

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