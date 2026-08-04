USC Star Jahkeem Stewart Shares Mentality After Recovering From Injury

Jahkeem Stewart’s freshman season almost ended before it began. A stress fracture in his foot last August kept the USC Trojans defensive lineman out of the season opener. However, Stewart knew he still had something to offer the team.

“I could have got surgery, but I wouldn't have felt comfortable,” Stewart said. “I wouldn't have felt complete as a human, knowing that I still had stuff in the tank that I could have gave to my team.”

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC’s medical staff and coach Lincoln Riley were extremely cautious with the injury and put him on a strict schedule. His foot would be assessed every practice. There were days during the week, Stewart would not practice. Bye weeks, he was out.

“I was very frustrated,” Stewart said. “I had some days where I was mad because I really wanted to practice, but Coach Riley said, nah."

Stewart, who hadn’t played in a live game in two seasons after reclassifying from the 2026 to 2025 cycle when enrolled at Southern Cal, was eager for any opportunity to suit up and contribute to his team. But he also had the maturity of trusting in those around him, understanding that everyone was looking out for his best interest.

Even with the injury and snap count, he finished second on the team in tackles. Stewart’ interception against Iowa last November was instrumental in the Trojans comeback win over a top 25 opponent. His play earned him Freshman All-American honors, but Stewart feels he left a lot on the table in his first season. The New Orleans native has high aspirations for his life on and off the field, which has driven that mindset.

“It was exciting, but I was depressed too, cause couldn't play at my full potential," Stewart said. "Knowing that, I was really cheating myself.”

Feeling Like Himself Again

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart was shutdown at the end of the regular season and missed the bowl game. He was limited in the spring, as he continued to work his way back from the injury. But with fall camp underway, Stewart is back to his full self.

“I'm 1,000 percent back healthy. Coach Riley, Coach Tru [Trumain Carroll] they helped me after the surgery,” Stewart said. “I had got surgery Dec. 3. After that, I slowly got back. I started slowly building up. I started lifting and got my leg right, got my foot right. I feel as though now, I'm 1,000 percent, I can't wait to put on for my team.”

Stewart has all the physical traits to become a dominant interior force, something the Trojans are in desperate need of in the Big Ten. At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, he has great combination of size and quickness. And with a year under his belt, the sophomore defensive lineman is just scratching the surface.

“I feel more comfortable,” Stewart said. “I feel as though just knowing I got a year under my belt, I'm basically a vet now. Knowing I can trust my coaches and trust the playing scheme that Coach Riley and Coach Gary Patterson got planned for me, I can help the team out a lot. I could really look at the game, and the game has slowed down for me now.”

Learning From a Newcomer

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the most underrated move USC made in the offseason was signing Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. Although, it may not be so under-the-radar after he was one of three player representatives at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last week.

VanSumeren has started 24 games for the Spartans the past two seasons. He brings Big Ten experience and knowledge and has been someone the entire defensive room can look to as a leader even though he has been on campus less than a year.

“He got a tough mindset,” Stewart said. “I got that person next to me I really could trust. Alex is one of the ones you really got to pick his brain because he’s gonna give you the game. He knows a lot of football.“

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.