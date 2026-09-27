AP Top 25 Poll Reaction After USC Trojans Fall to Oregon Ducks

Los Angeles — Then-ranked No. 12 USC lost their first game of the season to the then-ranked No. 20 Oregon Ducks 41-27, meaning USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans fell down to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll as a result of the loss.

While USC could not come away victorious over Oregon, the rest of the college football world saw a number of upsets and ranked matchups that shuffled the AP Top 25 Poll, adding in new teams like No. 23 UCLA, No. 22 Boise State, and No. 19 Oklahoma State.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to USC, teams like then-ranked No. 4 Ole Miss, then-ranked No. 13 Penn State, then-ranked No. 18 Michigan, and then-ranked No. 19 Missouri all lost on Saturday. Penn State and Michigan dropped out of the top 25 entirely while Ole Miss and Missouri dropped five and six spots, respectively.

The Trojans falling entirely out of the AP Top 25 after one loss would have felt dramatic, but some questions remain for Riley and company if USC can indeed reach the first College Football Playoff berth in program history this season.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 4

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. BYU

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. Oklahoma State

20. Houston

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Kentucky

25. Missouri

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian prepares to lead his team onto the field to start the college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Reactions

No. 5 Indiana struggled to put away Northwestern on Friday night, so the Hoosiers slid down out of the top five to No. 7.

Ole Miss climbed into the top five after beating No. 11 LSU, but the Rebels' loss to Florida will bring some drastic changes to the top 10, including the Gators now being ranked No. 8 in the country.

Oregon's win over USC was good enough to propel the Ducks up to No. 15.

After then-No. 17 Iowa escaped with a last-second win over then-No. 18 Michigan, the Hawkeyes moved up to 14 while the Wolverines dropped out entirely.

USC Trojans AP Poll Implications

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC had opportunities to come away with a win over Oregon after starting quarterback Dante Moore was knocked out of the game, but the Trojans came up short as the Ducks' pick up their fifth consecutive win over USC.

One loss to Oregon does not end the Trojans' season or the team's chances of making the College Football Playoff, but the road ahead gets considerably more difficult for Riley and company.

After entering the week ranked No. 12, how can USC get back into the top-15? The Trojans can still work their way back up the polls, especially with games against No. 6 Indiana and No. 5 Ohio State still on the schedule.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Tennessee

16. Florida

17. USC

18. SMU

19. Mississippi State

20. Penn State

21. Kentucky

22. Houston

23. Boise State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Missouri

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