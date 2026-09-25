Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

LOS ANGELES — Saturday's top 20 matchup between the No. 12 USC Trojans and No. 20 Oregon Ducks comes with some of the highest stakes of the weekend. While there are five other Top 25 matchups, the showdown between the Ducks and the Trojans could carry the most pressure of any of them.

No. 1 Texas and No. 14 Tennessee also face off this week; however, that matchup appears to be more about playing for seeding and CFP padding. Oregon and USC, on the other hand, are playing in what could be an outright playoff elimination and legitimacy test.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands post game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the USC Trojans are undefeated, the Trojans face one of the most daunting schedules in the nation. On top of playing Oregon, USC will also have to face national championship-caliber programs in Indiana and Ohio State.

If the Trojans fall to Oregon, they will put themselves in a difficult position to safely secure an at-large bid. USC needs to beat at least two of their three biggest tests (Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana) to strengthen their playoff case, and of those three teams, Oregon currently looks like the most beatable.

The Trojans will have home-field advantage with a sold-out matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But on top of the home-field advantage, the Ducks suffered a shocking upset in Week 2, losing to an unranked Oklahoma State squad 39-31.

Although the Ducks had a game against Portland State to bounce back, that game can't really be seen as a true bounce-back because of the sheer talent difference. Oregon won 84-0, but Saturday's matchup against USC will be the first real test of whether the Ducks have put the Oklahoma State loss behind them.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's matchup is a must-win for both programs with massive College Football Playoff implications.

1. USC’s Defense Records at Least 2 Sacks on Dante Moore

USC’s defense enters Week 4 with a chip on its shoulder after allowing Rutgers to put up 35 points and 460 total yards last week. On Saturday, the Trojans have a massive opportunity against an Oregon offensive line that has shown some vulnerability through the season so far.

Oregon gave up four sacks in its 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State. Dante Moore was put under significant pressure throughout the game, and on paper, USC has more dangerous defensive pieces than Oklahoma State.

The Trojans have several players capable of creating problems up front, including defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby, as well as defensive tackles Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart. Using those playmakers to put consistent pressure on Moore could make a major difference in a game where both teams are expected to have ample opportunities to score.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has already shown that its protection can break down against a strong pass rush, USC will record at least two sacks on Moore, with the defensive line playing a major role in keeping the Ducks from finding a rhythm offensively.

2. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Logs 100+ Receiving Yards and a Touchdown

USC has dealt with some key injuries early on, particularly in the pass game. With wide receivers Corey Simms as well as Trent Mosley sidelined with injury, the Trojans have a reliable option in true freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Through four games, Dixon-Wyatt has recorded 18 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 14.3 yards per catch. He also had one of his biggest games against Rutgers, where he finished with five catches for 77 yards.

That performance showed that Dixon-Wyatt can make plays when USC needs them, and Saturday presents another opportunity for the freshman to take another step forward.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Oregon's defense has already shown some vulnerability against explosive passing plays. In the Ducks' loss to Oklahoma State, they allowed 554 total yards, including 317 passing yards. The Ducks also gave up four completions of at least 20 yards.

With Oregon having to account for USC's rushing attack and the other weapons in Maiava's passing game, Dixon-Wyatt could have opportunities to make plays downfield.

3. USC and Oregon Combine for Four Second-Half Lead Changes

This game has the potential to turn into a back-and-forth battle. Both teams have shown that they can score quickly, but neither defense has been particularly consistent late in games. USC allowed 21 second-half points to Rutgers last week, and Oregon gave up 15 fourth-quarter points in its loss to Oklahoma State.

There is also the possibility of aggressive decision-making affecting the game. Oregon went 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts against Oklahoma State, and another failed conversion in a key part of the field could immediately swing momentum and field position.

With two offenses capable of scoring quickly and two defenses that have shown they can give up points in bunches, USC and Oregon will trade the lead at least four times in the second half, making for a chaotic finish at the Coliseum.

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