USC Trojans Ticket Prices Spark Intrigue Before Major Clash With Oregon

The No. 12 USC Trojans Big Ten home opener against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum holds high-stakes and is officially sold out. Single-game tickets, however, are still available on SeatGeek and other ticket sites for USC fans looking to attend Saturday’s marquee Big Ten showdown.

According to SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket at the Coliseum for Saturday’s matchup against the Ducks is over $2,000. The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek right now is $81, which makes sense given what is at stake for both teams entering this matchup.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks and Trojans have had several thrilling battles over the years that were high-scoring games, and Saturday's matchup at the Coliseum could provide more of the same. The last time the Trojans and Ducks met at the Coliseum was during the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, when Oregon won 31-24.

What's at Stake Between USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Whoever wins this game, whether it be the Trojans or the Ducks, their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff chances will improve. The Trojans enter at 4-0 following wins over the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

In those four games, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava was consistent, recording a 75 percent completion rate while throwing for 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. The keys to the Trojans' first win over the Ducks since 2019 may just come down to Maiava’s performance as he looks to give coach Lincoln Riley his most signature win at USC.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley is 0-2 against the Ducks during his five-year tenure at USC, with both losses coming at Autzen Stadium. Riley and the Trojans will play the Ducks at the Coliseum for the first time this Saturday, which could give them an advantage despite being three-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds.

Even if the Trojans lose to the Ducks on Saturday at the Coliseum, it wouldn't completely damage their CFP chances, as several games on the schedule remain in which the Trojans can earn signature wins. Those games include matchups against the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

As for the Ducks, more pressure may be on Lanning’s group to win than on the Trojans, given they’ve already lost a game this season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2 on the road in Stillwater.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, the Ducks were considered the top national championship contenders and were ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll. However, a near-upset scare in their season opener against the Boise State Broncos and a road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys have left the Ducks in an unfamiliar spot, ranked No. 20 and 2-1.

The Ducks losing to the Trojans on Saturday could all but dismantle their CFP chances, as they would likely need to win out to do so. Like Maiava, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's performance could be one of the biggest keys to an Oregon victory.

In the Ducks' recent 84-0 shutout home win over the Portland State Vikings, Moore bounced back from his performance against Oklahoma State, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-23 passes. The Trojans and Ducks are scheduled to kick off at the Coliseum on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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