AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After USC's Upset Over Ohio State

What a difference a week can make.

The USC Trojans fell all the way out of the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 16 after losing 24-7 to Wisconsin on the road. On Halloween, back in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took down the then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18, holding the lead for 59 minutes of the game.

USC Trojans vs. Ohio State AP Poll Implications

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley spent part of the week answering why he thinks he's the right man for the job in Southern California, and he made his biggest case on Saturday evening with a win over the Buckeyes. After falling completely unranked, how high do Riley and the Trojans now climb being firmly back in the College Football Playoff picture and Big Ten Championship race with two losses?

In the AP Poll, USC climbed up to No. 18.

As for the Buckeyes, the offense struggled to score points, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns with freshman quarterback Luke Fahey starting. AP Poll voters dropped Ohio State to No. 11 after seeing the team operate without quarterback Julian Sayin.

Amid a particularly chaotic season full of upsets, USC's win over Ohio State marked one of the biggest wins of Saturday's slate. As most of the teams in the top 10 took care of business, programs like then-No. 5 Notre Dame, then-No. 6 Utah, and then-No. 7 UCLA all move up accordingly.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL)Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Miami survived an upset scare on the road against North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 38-35. Minnesota nearly beat then-No. 4 Indiana before the Hoosiers forced overtime with a 60-yard field goal, and Indiana won 23-16. Indiana fell to No. 6 as a result of the close call.

In the two ranked matchups on the weekend, No. 13 Texas Tech beat then-No. 22 Arizona, and No. 3 Georgia dominated then-No. 17 Florida. Both the Wildcats and the Gators remained ranked thanks to other ranked teams in the back part of the AP Poll losing to unranked squads.

Then-No. 20 Northwestern lost to Oregon, but the Ducks remain outside of the AP Poll. Then-No. 19 SMU fell to Syracuse, and then-No. 25 Wisconsin 30-0 to Iowa on Saturday. The same Badgers that held the Trojans to 7 points gave up 30 to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Then-No. 24 Oklahoma State also fell to Iowa State on a walk-off field goal. As a result, the later parts of the rankings saw the most movement.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 9

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Notre Dame

5. UCLA

6. Indiana

7. BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Houston

18. USC

19. Missouri

20. Boise State

21. Iowa

22. New Mexico

23. South Carolina

24. Arizona

25. Florida

Oct 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Braylon Conley (24) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Questions

Will the AP Poll course correct at all after dropping USC, Iowa, Oregon out of the polls entirely?

The Trojans and the Hawkeyes are back in the rankings, but not the Ducks.

The Trojans were the most likely to re-enter the rankings after beat the No. 2 team in the country at home, but USC will have its hands full with No. 4 Indiana and No. 7 UCLA still on the schedule. As a result, the Trojans have plenty of opportunities to knock off the teams above them in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff rankings.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Oregon, the Ducks get a chance at upsetting Ohio State themselves in week 10 while Iowa faces Northwestern.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Indiana

4. Notre Dame

5. Utah

6. UCLA

7. BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. Wake Forest

16. LSU

17. Tennessee

18. Houston

19. Boise State

20. Missouri

21. Iowa

22. Florida

23. Oregon

24. New Mexico

25. Arizona

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