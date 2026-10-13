College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 7 (Ohio State Will Hand Indiana Its First Loss of 2026)

The 2026 college football season marches on and with each week that passes, the race for conference championships and the College Football Playoff becomes more clear.

Every week, I give out my pick to win every game that involves a team that's currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll. The top 25 ranked teams have shaken up throughout the year, and most notably, I won't be giving out a pick for Oregon's game as the Ducks have fallen out of the ranking after losing as 11.5-point favorites against UCLA.

It's time to dive into my picks for the upcoming slate of games. Remember, we don't care about point spreads in this article, we only care about winners.

College Football Week 7 Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Virginia vs. No. 24 SMU Prediction

Pick: SMU -330

Florida vs. No. 7 Texas Prediction

Pick: Texas -410

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana Prediction

I don't believe in this Indiana team. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by with wins against both Northwestern and Nebraska, which is bad news ahead of a game against a team as elite as Ohio State. The Hoosiers' biggest weakness is their secondary, which is disastrous news against this Buckeyes team. Ohio State's offense is second in the country in EPA per pass, while the Hoosiers are 76th in opponent EPA per pass.

Pick: Ohio State -182

No. 25 Northwestern vs. Michigan State Prediction

Northwestern is one of the most underrated teams in the country, coming into this game against Michigan State ranking 11th in net adjusted EPA per play. They already almost beat the defending national champions, and I expect them to cruise to a win in this spot.

Pick: Northwestern -315

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 LSU Prediction

Pick: LSU -550

Auburn vs. No. 1 Georgia Prediction

Pick: Georgia -2000

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee Prediction

Pick: Alabama -365

No. 13 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Prediction

Ole Miss's numbers don't support their record. Their 44th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, largely due to a bad defense that ranks 91st in opponent success rate. The Rebels have one of the worst run defenses in the nation, which is a bad weakness for a team to have when facing a Missouri team that's averaging 5.28 yards per rush.

Pick: Missouri +180

Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech Prediction

Pick: Texas Tech -720

Florida State vs. No. 3 Miami Prediction

Pick: Miami -1800

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Prediction

Oklahoma's offense is bad, which makes it hard for me to trust them as favorites. They rank just 83rd in adjusted EPA per play, while the Wildcats rank 36th in that metric. Kentucky is the much more balanced team, so I'm going to trust the Wildcats to pull off the upset in this spot.

Pick: Kentucky +220

Wisconsin vs. No. 12 UCLA Prediction

Pick: UCLA -134

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU Prediction

Notre Dame might just be the best team in college football this season. They lead the country in net adjusted EPA per play, so I expect them to be the better team in this battle between two undefeated squads. The Fighting Irish will have plenty of success running the ball against this Cougars defense.

Pick: Notre Dame -385

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Houston Prediction

Pick: Houston -182

No. 11 Utah vs. Colorado Prediction

Pick: Utah -850

No. 21 Wake Forest vs. California Prediction

Pick: Wake Forest -365

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