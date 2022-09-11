AP Top 25: USC climbs to No. 7 in college football poll
Two games into the Lincoln Riley era at USC, the college football poll voters are clearly impressed with what they've seen.
Earlier Sunday the Trojans jumped four spots to No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. And they just climbed three spots to No. 7 in the just-released AP Top 25 college football poll.
USC trails only Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma in the latest AP poll. Utah (No. 14) and Oregon (No. 25) are the other two ranked teams from the Pac-12.
Here's the complete AP Poll for this week:
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL
1. Georgia (53)
2. Alabama (9)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. NC State
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Wake Forest
20. Ole Miss
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Texas A&M
25. Oregon
Others receiving votes: Marshall (85), Cincinnati (80), Appalachian State (80), Kansas State (77), North Carolina (71), Mississippi State (43), Florida State (42), Oregon State (42), Minnesota (37), Washington State (30), Notre Dame (23), Air Force (19), Texas Tech (17), Wisconsin (7), Auburn (4), Iowa State (4), Purdue (1)