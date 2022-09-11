AP Top 25: USC climbs to No. 7 in college football poll

Two games into the Lincoln Riley era at USC, the college football poll voters are clearly impressed with what they've seen.

Earlier Sunday the Trojans jumped four spots to No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. And they just climbed three spots to No. 7 in the just-released AP Top 25 college football poll.

USC trails only Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma in the latest AP poll. Utah (No. 14) and Oregon (No. 25) are the other two ranked teams from the Pac-12.

Here's the complete AP Poll for this week:

1. Georgia (53)

2. Alabama (9)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. NC State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Others receiving votes: Marshall (85), Cincinnati (80), Appalachian State (80), Kansas State (77), North Carolina (71), Mississippi State (43), Florida State (42), Oregon State (42), Minnesota (37), Washington State (30), Notre Dame (23), Air Force (19), Texas Tech (17), Wisconsin (7), Auburn (4), Iowa State (4), Purdue (1)