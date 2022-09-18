AP Top 25: USC Trojans hold steady at No. 7 in updated college football rankings
With USC leading the way, the Pac-12 continues to move up the college football rankings.
The Trojans are No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll - the same spot they were in last week. Three other Pac-12 teams moved up and in, including Washington who went from unranked to No. 18 after upsetting Michigan State on Saturday.
USC's opponent this week - Oregon State - is not ranked, but received 49 votes which puts them at No. 32 in the country.
Here's the full AP Top 25 with the Pac-12 teams in bold:
Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll
Sept. 18
1. Georgia (59)
2. Alabama (3)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Kentucky
9. Oklahoma State
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. NC State
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Baylor
18. Washington
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Texas A&M
24. Pitt
25. Miami
Also receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4.