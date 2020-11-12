AllTrojans
Arizona At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Claudette Montana Pattison

Arizona will play their first game of the season on Saturday against USC. The Trojans lead the all-time series against Arizona 35-8 and hold a 14-4 win streak over the Wildcats in Tucson. Arizona's last win against the Trojans at home was in 2012 a 39-36 victory. Although the Trojans are projected to win this week two matchup, there is no denying that Arizona has some talented play makers on defense.

Here is a look at three players on Arizona's defense that USC fans need to know.

(DB) Lorenzo Burns 

Burns is a California native who has some Trojan ties. His father, DeChon Burns played football and baseball at USC in 1989 and 1992. Burns is a redshirt senior for the Wildcats and will return as a starter this season. In 2019, he was named Team Defensive MVP and Pac-12 Conference (Honorable Mention). 

STATS: Last season he had 47 tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups across 12 starts at cornerback. Burns' four interceptions were tied for the most by a single Pac-12 player. 

(LB) Anthony Pandy 

Anthony Pandy is a senior, and one of the Wildcats' most experienced play makers. He is expected to serve as Arizona's primary Mike linebacker in a new base 3-4 scheme.

STATS: He has 100 career tackles, including 10.5 for losses with four sacks and one interception. In 2019, Pandy had 66 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. 

[READ: Arizona At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

(LB) Jalen Harris 

Harris is a redshirt junior. This year he is making the transition from a "hand in the ground" pass rush specialist to an outside linebacker. Harris played in all 12 games in 2019 and had eight starts on the defensive line.

STATS: Harris had 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks on the season, along with one pass breakup in 2019.

[READ: Todd Orlando Evaluates The Trojans' Secondary]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

