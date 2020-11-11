Arizona At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Arizona will play their first game of the season on Saturday against USC. The Trojans lead the all-time series against Arizona 35-8 and holds a 14-4 win streak over the Wildcats in Tucson. Arizona's last win against the Trojans at home was in 2012 a 39-36 victory. Although the Trojans are projected to win this week two matchup, there is no denying that Arizona has some talented play makers on offense.

Here is a look at three players on Arizona's offense that USC fans need to know.

Grant Gunnell (Arizona)

(QB) Grant Gunnell is entering his sophomore season with the Wildcats.

STATS: 1,239 passing yards, 101/155 completions, nine touchdowns, one interception, a 65.2% completion average and a 150.18 passing efficiency rating.

Gunnell does a good job of handling the run pass option within Arizona offensive coordinator, Noel Mazzone's offense. You can expect to see him, "get the ball out quick" and have "good deep ball accuracy" per Clay Helton. Gunnell may be a young QB, but he has experience playing at the D1 level. He appeared in eight games last season (2019).

(RB) Gary Brightwell

Gary Brightwell is a senior running back and will serve as Arizona's primary back for the 2020 season.

STATS: Brightwell has carried the ball 157 times for 915 yards and had eight touchdowns. He has averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 26.1 yards per game.

The 6-1, 218 LBS running back appeared in 11 games in 2019 and returns as the leading rusher for the Wildcats. Last season he had a 94-yard rushing touchdown in week two against NAU. You can expect to see Brightwell come out with some confidence, as he returns for his fourth season with the Wildcats.

(WR) Jamarye Joiner

Jamarye Joiner is a redshirt sophomore wide receiver. He appeared in all 12 games in 2019 with three starts.

STATS: 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Joiner is a Tucson native and joined the Wildcats back in 2018 originally as a quarterback. Joiner transitioned to wide receiver in 2019 and saw immediate success. He appeared in all 12 games at the wide receiver position (2019) and finished the season as the leader in receiving yards (552). Joiner is incredibly athletic, receivers coach Taylor Mazzone told he media that you can expect to see Joiner "in the slot position [and] there will be times where we move him to the outside."

