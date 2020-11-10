10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

The undefeated (wink) USC Trojans hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats, a team yet to play because of a cancelled home-opener with Utah due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Utes.

USC (1-0) is looking to build off a dramatic one-point home comeback victory over Arizona State. Here are 10 things you need to know about the Pac-12 Conference showdown:

STREAKING

USC is riding a seven-game winning streak against Arizona while USC coach Clay Helton is 5-0 vs. the Wildcats. The Trojans have scored at least 24 points in the past 10 matchups vs. Arizona.

RECORD-SETTING SLOVIS

USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, completed 40 passes against the Sun Devils in the Trojans season opening win. Slovis broke the USC game record for completions.

'GUNN-ING' FOR YA

Arizona sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell completed 65.2 percent of his passes in eight games last season... The best rate of any freshman Wildcat quarterback. It also ranks as the fourth best single-season completion percentage in program history.

RANKINGS

Currently, USC is ranked No. 20 in both the current AP Poll and the Amway coaches poll while Arizona is not ranked.

QUOTEABLE

Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin takeaways from USC's win over ASU:

“550-something yards and going up and down the field. If they don’t turn the ball over it’s a different game. They’ve got a young quarterback that is playing at a high level. You’ve got four receivers that are all different but all dangerous," Sumlin said. "A line that’s returning a bunch of guys, and eight starting returners on defense. This is a veteran team that’s already played a game and been in a close game, so they should have some confidence.”

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Due to COVID-19 scheduling, the Nov. 14 date makes the matchup USC's latest road opener in 102 years.

ROAD OPENERS

USC is 82-31-8 (.711) all-time in road openers.

PAC-12 HONORS

USC redshirt-junior defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu earned Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week. In the season-opener, Tuipulotu had eight tackles, including two for losses with the game's only sack against Sun Devils' quarterback Jayden Daniels.

ROARING START

Sophomore wide receiver Drake London led the Trojans in their opener with eight receptions, 125 receiving yards and one touchdown (the game-winning touchdown).

HOW TO WATCH

On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, the 12:30 p.m. PT game will be broadcast on Fox. Live local radio will be on AM 790 KABC Radio.

