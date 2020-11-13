ASU Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19. What Does This Mean For USC?

On Friday morning the Pac-12 announced the cancelation of the Cal vs. Arizona State game due to Arizona State having several players test positive for COVID-19.

Here is the official statement from the Pac-12.

"The Pac-12 has cancelled the Cal at Arizona State football game scheduled for November 14. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is further indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reports that Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arizona State traveled to Los Angeles for their season opener against the Trojans last week. And although they are now facing multiple positive COVID-19 tests, there was an abundance of caution taken by both teams prior to kickoff. All players, coaches and game officials received tests prior to stepping on the field at the Coliseum.

Here's what we know about USC's COVID-19 game day protocols:

Isolation measures were taken at the team hotel, each player having their own room and eating separately. Team meetings happened via zoom to avoid congregating in large groups. And the Trojans reduced their locker room capacity during halftime with a tent outside for overflow (according to Helton).

So what does this mean for USC? At this time the media has not been informed of any positive COVID-19 tests within USC's athletic department.

Per Ryan Kartje (LA Times),

"Every member of USC’s travel party to Arizona went through two rounds of testing yesterday — one antigen test, one PCR test. No signs of concern. Team plane leaves tonight. USC will have another round of Quidel testing before it gets on the plane."

As of now, USC is still slated to travel to Tucson, Arizona tonight for a 12:30 PM PST/1:30 PM MT kickoff against the Wildcats.

