Marcus Allen Shouts Out Fellow Trojan Michael Pittman Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Former USC running back Marcus Allen gave USC alumni (WR) Michael Pittman Jr. a shout out on Twitter after Pittman Jr. caught a pass from Colts QB Philip Rivers for a 40 yard run.

After nursing himself back from a leg injury Pittman Jr. made another impressive rookie debut during the Colts vs. Titans Thursday Night Football game. Pittman Jr. led the night in receiving stats with seven receptions and 101 receiving yards. The former Trojan ended the night third overall in rushing (stats) with one carry and 21 rushing yards. 

One of Pittman Jr.'s biggest plays of the night was a cross route at 1st & 10 at IND 49 (11:49 - 4th) where Rivers found the undefended Pittman Jr. for a catch & the former Trojan ran the ball down the right side of the field 40 yards. This was Pittman Jr.'s longest catch in the NFL per FOX/NFL Networks. 

The Colts activated Pittman Jr. from their injury reserve list on October 31st following his surgery for compartment leg syndrome back in October. Following the Colts vs. Jet's game (week 3 NFL) Pittman Jr. was taken to the hospital for an emergency surgery.

According to IndyStar, “It happened very fast. We caught it soon, and didn’t do as much damage."

By the looks of his performance on Thursday, it sure seems like Michael Pittman Jr. is on the road to recovery, and has a bright future ahead in the national football league. 

