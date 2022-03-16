Skip to main content

Talented USC Football Player Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

It looks like another Trojan intends on leaving USC.

USC running back Brandon Campbell entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Rivals.

Campbell played in three games for USC last season, and recorded 12 carries for 53 yards. The redshirt freshman was a three star prospect out of high school, and part of USC's 2021 recruiting class. He hails from Houston, Texas and attended Lamar Consolidated High School. 

Campbell joins a long list of former Trojans that entered the transfer portal this offseason. The list includes, QB Jaxson Dart, QB Kedon Slovis,Parker Lewis, DL Jacob Lichtenstein, OLB Hunter Echols, OLB Juliano Falaniko, S Chase Williams, CB Jayden Williams, and LB Casey Collier

To add, USC lost three other tailbacks since the 2021 season wrapped up including, Vavae Malepeai (graduation), Keaontay Ingram (NFL Draft) and Kenan Christon (NCAA transfer portal).

USC football beings spring camp on March 22. The team will hold their spring showcase on April 23.

