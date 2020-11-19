AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Brett Neilon Could Return For Utah Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC head coach Clay Helton provided an update on injuries leading up the Trojans' third game against Utah on Saturday.

[READ: Utah At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

(C) Brett Neilon

Brett Neilon suffered an ankle sprain during the season opener against the Sun Devils and was not present for last Saturday's game against Arizona. Clay Helton reported on Thursday that Neilon could be a possible option for this weeks Utah matchup. Helton said, "we will see today and tomorrow how it goes but he is getting reps and getting better by the day. It's going to be a game time decision on who starts between him and Justin [Dedich]. But I think he is going to be an option for us."

(DL) Brandon Pili 

Pili was absent from both the Arizona State and Arizona game due to a broken middle finger injury. Helton told the media on Thursday that, Pili did practice the last two days. "We have him in a cast for his finger. They are making a manufactured splint that will allow him to be more comfortable rather than a true cast. Things are progressing nice with him, and I think he is a possibility for [the Utah] game." (Helton)

(ILB) Palaie Gaoteote IV 

Palaie Gaoteote IV has not practiced this week and continues to go through concussion protocol. His attendance for Saturday's game against Utah is doubtful. 

(DL) Caleb Tremblay 

Tremblay traveled with the team down to Tucson on Friday. According to Clay Helton, Tremblay was having stingers towards the end of last week and did not receive clearance to play on Saturday. Helton reported this Thursday that, Tremblay practiced yesterday and engaged in some contact drills. He will be a game day decision but is progressing well.  

(TB) Ben Easington 

Tailback Ben Easington has a foot infection and will not be making the trip to Salt Lake on Friday. 

PERSONNEL UPDATE

(DL) Jacob Lichtenstein

Defensive Lineman Jacob Lichtenstein has decided to opt back in for the 2020 season. Clay Helton confirmed this to the media this morning over zoom. Helton does not anticipate having him this week due to Lichtenstein having to go through healthy and safety protocols for playing clearance, but he will be back with the Trojans' for the remainder of the season. 

[READ: Utah At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING NEWS: Pac-12 Approves Non-Conference Games

As of Thursday morning, the PAC-12 has decided to allow non-conference games for teams who have had their conference games cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Kim Becker

Utah At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

The Utes have some returning faces on their roster. Here are three players USC fans need to know from Utah's offense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Utah At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

If there is one thing Utah is know for, it's their talented and physical defense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft: Onyeka Okongwu drafted No.6 by Atlanta Hawks

While at USC, Okongwu had one of the "finest" freshman performances in USC history. Now he will take his talents to the Atlanta Hawks.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Utah QB's

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Kyle Whittingham's Utah team for another road battle in Salt Lake City.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft Day Comparison: Onyeka Okongwu

A look at which current NBA players former USC star Onyeka Okongwu compares to ahead of tonight's NBA Draft.

AustinGrad

How Has USC Improved on Defense Since Week One?

Wednesday's Press Conference: What Todd Orlando had to say about what to expect in Saturday's game, how the defense has improved in week two, and which players to keep an eye on.

Kim Becker

Breaking: Pac-12 Could Consider Allowing Non Conference Games

But will Larry Scott allow it?

Claudette Montana Pattison

Final USC vs. Arizona Game Analysis

Analysis brought to you by ESPN college football analyst and former CFB/NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

A look into where USC stacks up statically in the Pac-12.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Blocksaremental