Brett Neilon Could Return For Utah Game

USC head coach Clay Helton provided an update on injuries leading up the Trojans' third game against Utah on Saturday.

(C) Brett Neilon

Brett Neilon suffered an ankle sprain during the season opener against the Sun Devils and was not present for last Saturday's game against Arizona. Clay Helton reported on Thursday that Neilon could be a possible option for this weeks Utah matchup. Helton said, "we will see today and tomorrow how it goes but he is getting reps and getting better by the day. It's going to be a game time decision on who starts between him and Justin [Dedich]. But I think he is going to be an option for us."

(DL) Brandon Pili

Pili was absent from both the Arizona State and Arizona game due to a broken middle finger injury. Helton told the media on Thursday that, Pili did practice the last two days. "We have him in a cast for his finger. They are making a manufactured splint that will allow him to be more comfortable rather than a true cast. Things are progressing nice with him, and I think he is a possibility for [the Utah] game." (Helton)

(ILB) Palaie Gaoteote IV

Palaie Gaoteote IV has not practiced this week and continues to go through concussion protocol. His attendance for Saturday's game against Utah is doubtful.

(DL) Caleb Tremblay

Tremblay traveled with the team down to Tucson on Friday. According to Clay Helton, Tremblay was having stingers towards the end of last week and did not receive clearance to play on Saturday. Helton reported this Thursday that, Tremblay practiced yesterday and engaged in some contact drills. He will be a game day decision but is progressing well.

(TB) Ben Easington

Tailback Ben Easington has a foot infection and will not be making the trip to Salt Lake on Friday.

PERSONNEL UPDATE

(DL) Jacob Lichtenstein

Defensive Lineman Jacob Lichtenstein has decided to opt back in for the 2020 season. Clay Helton confirmed this to the media this morning over zoom. Helton does not anticipate having him this week due to Lichtenstein having to go through healthy and safety protocols for playing clearance, but he will be back with the Trojans' for the remainder of the season.

