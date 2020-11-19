AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Utah At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Claudette Montana Pattison

Utah will play their first game of the season on Saturday against USC. The Trojans lead the all-time series against Utah 12-6 and have a 2-4 record against the Utes in Salt Lake. USC's last win against the Utes on the road was in 2012 a 38-28 victory. The Utes have some returning faces on their roster. Here are three players USC fans need to know from Utah's offense.

[READ: Utah At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

Brant Kuithe - TE

Brant Kuithe is an all-Pac-12 tight end and he returns as Utah’s receiving yards leader (2019), recording 602 yards on 34 receptions, six touchdowns, and six rushes for 102 yards. The 6'2", 230 LBS, TE from Katy, Tx, is a junior and a stand out player on offense for the Utes.

SI AllUtes writes, 

"He's a matchup nightmare for opponents as he's too big for safeties and cornerbacks, yet too athletic for linebackers. Kuithe reminds me of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who like Kuithe really made a name for himself this past season."

Bryan Thompson - WR

Junior wide receiver Bryan Thompson returns as Utah’s leading wide receiver with 461 yards, 18 catches and three touchdowns last season. The Moreno Valley (Calif) native, is 6-2, 207 LBS and a dynamic athlete. 

SI AllUtes writes, 

"After a phenomenal fall camp, Utah wide receiver Bryan Thompson is ready to be the breakout star of the season." 

Britain Covey - WR

Covey has been Utah’s leading wide out twice, as a freshman in 2015  (43 receptions, 519 yards) and in 2018 (60 receptions, 637 yards). Covey is a veteran to Utah's young football team and he thrives in the open field. 

SI AllUtes writes, 

"He was dynamic as a wide receiver and return specialist in 2015 and 2018 (he took a two-year mission from 2016-17), but a knee injury in the 2018 conference title game needed surgery and he missed last year. But now back and healthy, a lot of people are expecting to see a better version of Covey — including himself. Everyone will finally get their first glance at Covey and if he's back to normal, that's a huge boost to the Utah offense."

[Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Sloivs vs. Utah QB's]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

If there is one thing Utah is know for, it's their talented and physical defense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft: Onyeka Okongwu drafted No.6 by Atlanta Hawks

While at USC, Okongwu had one of the "finest" freshman performances in USC history. Now he will take his talents to the Atlanta Hawks.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Utah QB's

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Kyle Whittingham's Utah team for another road battle in Salt Lake City.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft Day Comparison: Onyeka Okongwu

A look at which current NBA players former USC star Onyeka Okongwu compares to ahead of tonight's NBA Draft.

AustinGrad

How Has USC Improved on Defense Since Week One?

Wednesday's Press Conference: What Todd Orlando had to say about what to expect in Saturday's game, how the defense has improved in week two, and which players to keep an eye on.

Kim Becker

Breaking: Pac-12 Could Consider Allowing Non Conference Games

But will Larry Scott allow it?

Claudette Montana Pattison

Final USC vs. Arizona Game Analysis

Analysis brought to you by ESPN college football analyst and former CFB/NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

A look into where USC stacks up statically in the Pac-12.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Blocksaremental

Markese Is Stepp'ing Up

Markese Stepp led USC in rushing stats on Saturday's game against the Arizona Wildcats

Claudette Montana Pattison

Can USC break Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's unbeaten opener streak?

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is unbeaten in home openers.

BriAmaranthus