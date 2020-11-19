Utah At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Utah will play their first game of the season on Saturday against USC. The Trojans lead the all-time series against Utah 12-6 and have a 2-4 record against the Utes in Salt Lake. USC's last win against the Utes on the road was in 2012 a 38-28 victory. The Utes have some returning faces on their roster. Here are three players USC fans need to know from Utah's offense.

Brant Kuithe - TE

Brant Kuithe is an all-Pac-12 tight end and he returns as Utah’s receiving yards leader (2019), recording 602 yards on 34 receptions, six touchdowns, and six rushes for 102 yards. The 6'2", 230 LBS, TE from Katy, Tx, is a junior and a stand out player on offense for the Utes.

SI AllUtes writes,

"He's a matchup nightmare for opponents as he's too big for safeties and cornerbacks, yet too athletic for linebackers. Kuithe reminds me of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who like Kuithe really made a name for himself this past season."

Bryan Thompson - WR

Junior wide receiver Bryan Thompson returns as Utah’s leading wide receiver with 461 yards, 18 catches and three touchdowns last season. The Moreno Valley (Calif) native, is 6-2, 207 LBS and a dynamic athlete.

SI AllUtes writes,

"After a phenomenal fall camp, Utah wide receiver Bryan Thompson is ready to be the breakout star of the season."

Britain Covey - WR

Covey has been Utah’s leading wide out twice, as a freshman in 2015 (43 receptions, 519 yards) and in 2018 (60 receptions, 637 yards). Covey is a veteran to Utah's young football team and he thrives in the open field.

SI AllUtes writes,

"He was dynamic as a wide receiver and return specialist in 2015 and 2018 (he took a two-year mission from 2016-17), but a knee injury in the 2018 conference title game needed surgery and he missed last year. But now back and healthy, a lot of people are expecting to see a better version of Covey — including himself. Everyone will finally get their first glance at Covey and if he's back to normal, that's a huge boost to the Utah offense."

