USC WR Bru McCoy Enters Transfer Portal

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

McCoy, 21, did not see any action this season with USC due to a July arrest. McCoy was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which generally involves domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant. In August, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file criminal charges against McCoy.

“The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has declined to file any criminal charges against Bru McCoy. We appreciate the careful review of the substantial evidence we provided to both the District Attorney’s Office and LAPD. We always trusted the process and the right decision was made," McCoy's lawyer Michael A. Goldstein said in a statement obtained by AllTrojans.

McCoy ends his career as a Trojan with 21 receptions, 236 yards and two touchdowns. He was a five-start prospect out of Mater Dei High School [Santa Ana, Calif.].

[READ: USC WR Joseph Manjack Transfers To Houston]

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook