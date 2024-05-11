USC Football: How Bears Receivers Feel About Caleb Williams' Arm
The USC Trojans came back to relevancy two seasons ago when head coach Lincoln Riley and star quarterback Caleb Williams stepped onto campus. Williams dominated while with the Trojans, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. This led to him being noticed on a more national level and resulted in him being taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in this year's NFL Draft.
Williams is a special player who has the talent to become the next great player in the NFL. If he can put it all together, the Bears may have finally found themselves the franchise quarterback that they have been missing for a long time.
Chicago has done everything it can to put Williams into a place for success. This includes giving him a talented wide receiver group to work with, including veterans Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore. The team also drafted stud receiver Rome Odunze No. 9 overall in this draft, further helping Williams.
Odunze reflected on how Williams has looked so far in practice, giving insight into the first overall selection.
"Yeah, he is very talented,” said Odunze. “I got to see that when I was playing against him in college. It's really effortless for him. You know he could do a lot of things that older quarterbacks may think is hard, effortlessly.”
Moore has been in the league for a few years and he was even surprised by how Williams has looked.
"His anticipation," Moore said on the “Up & Adams” show on Tuesday. "He had the ball right there on the money before we even turned around."
While it's just practice, Williams has been impressing everyone already. The Bears are hopeful that this translates to the field of play and if it does, the rest of the league will be put on notice.
