USC Football: New Caleb Williams Nail Design Is All Bears
The new No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft certainly isn't lacking in personality.
Dating back to when he was a star high school player in Washington D.C., Caleb Wiliams had an aura around him. It's a big reason why then-Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did everything in his power to get Williams to leave the Northeast in favor of life in Norman, Oklahoma.
When Riley left for the job at USC, it was no surprise to see Williams follow him over to the media capital of the world.
Williams landed NIL deal after NIL deal. He was essentially the face of amateur sports in the city of Los Angeles. Once drafted by the Bears, Williams entered a new situation where he'd be able to ingratiate himself to those residing in one of the region's most iconic cities -- both from a sports and cultural standpoint.
Known for wearing nail polish from time to time, Williams recently got his nails done with 'BEAR DOWN" written on them. Not to be confused with the University of Arizona's battle cry, this one pays homage to his newfound home.
Chicago has been starving for a quarterback that can give the franchise even adequate play. If one looks back at the annals of the team, finding a QB who played at an above-average level is truly difficult.
The upside Williams possesses is immense. Chicago added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to a group already featuring D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet. There should be no shortage of pass-catching threats on this roster.
With the division relatively wide-open, Williams has a chance right away to take this team back to the playoffs from the jump. If that occurs, you'll likely see thousands of Bears' fans also rocking the nail polish.
