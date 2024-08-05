USC Football: Caleb Williams Believes He Can Reach Level of Recent Star Rookie
Heisman Trophy-winning former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has predictably outsized expectations for his rookie season with the Chicago Bears this fall.
During a new interview with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on ESPN's "First Take," the 6-foo-1, 215-pound signal caller was asked if his debut run in the pros can help him achieve the kind of Day 1 excellence notched by a contemporary of his in 2023.
"Is it wrong for me to say I saw C.J. Stroud do that last year in Houston, I think [you] could do that [in Chicago] this year? Am I wrong for saying that?" Smith asked Williams.
"No," Williams said, smirking. "It was exciting [to see Stroud succeed as a rookie]. That's never happened, obviously, to have someone come in like that and have an explosive offense the way they did, and we've got the guys to do it so [we're] just preparing for those times, that moment."
Following a decorated run at Ohio State that saw him twice be named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American, Stroud was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He was quickly installed as the club's starter, leading the team to a 9-6 record while in control of the squad. Houston went 10-7 overall and qualified for the playoffs, advancing to the Divisional round, where it fell to the Baltimore Ravens in a lopsided 34-10 defeat.
Stroud individually was named a Pro Bowler and the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, while also being slotted for the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He completed 319 of 499 passing attempts (63.9 percent) for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns (against five picks) and a stellar 100.8 passer rating.
Is Williams capable of guiding the Bears to their first playoff appearance since 2020? He has the NCAA-era bona fides and the Chicago receiver talent to suggest that it's at least possible. The Associated Press and Sporting News College Player of the Year, Williams enjoyed three prolific seasons under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and USC. In 2022, his best collegiate season, he helped USC notch an 11-3 record and a Cotton Bowl appearance, while completing 333 of 500 pass attempts for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, against just five interceptions.
