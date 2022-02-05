Oklahoma Coach Gives Brutally Honest Admission On Caleb Williams' Leaving OU

Venables: 'The communication wasn’t where it needed to be.'

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media on National Signing Day and explained his perspective on Caleb Williams' recruitment.

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3., and announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1. He reunites with former head coach Lincoln Riley in Southern California.

Williams never left a return to OU off the table, but Venables didn't necessarily count on getting the freshman QB back in 2022.

“I think after a few days, we didn’t have the kind of communication that would be necessary that would allow us to continue to feel good about an opportunity moving forward,” Venables said.

“The communication wasn’t where it needed to be. I don’t know exactly how many days, but at some point in time...we moved forward."

Oklahoma's plans for moving forward included bringing in UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel, who was previously committed to UCLA.

“My job is to make sure I have an allegiance and a loyalty to that locker room. I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of that locker room and our coaching staff, [and] certainly the University of Oklahoma. So having known this was a possibility for well over a week going up to the announcement day of Caleb going into the portal, we were ready to respond.”

Williams spent one season with Oklahoma, starting in the Sooners' final seven games. Finishing with an [11-2] overall record, Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

