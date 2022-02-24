Skip to main content

Report Reveals USC QB Caleb Williams' 'Ultimate Goal'

Hint: It has something to do with Tom Brady.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams opened up about his future goals to USA TODAY Sports writer Josh Peters. Williams committed to USC in early February.

"The ultimate goal is not to win a national championship," Peters writes.

"(Although he said he’d gladly take two of them before he plans to leave USC after his junior season for the NFL.) Rather, the ultimate goal is to be the greatest of all-time, the G.O.A.T., which he knows will require winning eight Super Bowls, one more than Tom Brady."

Williams chimed in:

"I do respect Tom Brady and what he’s been able to do," Williams said. "Because if you play sports, if you play major league sports like NFL, NBA, you know how hard it is to win a championship and do it more than once.”

Recommended Articles

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Williams will enter his sophomore season in 2022. He is the favorite to win the starting job at USC next season. During his time at Oklahoma, he recorded 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

[READ MORE: Caleb Williams Reveals Major Fault About Los Angeles Living]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17484654
Football

Report Reveals USC QB Caleb Williams' Lofty Goals

By All Trojans Staff
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17064104
Football

NFL Draft Evaluation: USC CB Chris Steele

By Claudette Montana Pattison
2 hours ago
USATSI_17257319
Football

LOOK: USC's 2021 Season In Photos

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17479237
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Ex-USC WR Amon Ra-St. Brown: 'No One On The Lions Really Knew Who I Was'

By All Trojans Staff
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17064314
Football

Mock Draft Predicts USC OLB Drake Jackson's NFL Future

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_17426944
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams Reveals One Fault About Los Angeles Living

By All Trojans Staff
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Recruiting

Insider Hints Big Day Ahead For USC Football

By All Trojans Staff
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_15684273
Basketball

USC Hoops Jumps One Spot In AP Top 25

By Talia Massi
Feb 22, 2022