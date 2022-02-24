Report Reveals USC QB Caleb Williams' Lofty Goals

Hint: It has something to do with Tom Brady.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams opened up about his future goals to USA TODAY Sports writer Josh Peters. Williams committed to USC in early February.

"The ultimate goal is not to win a national championship," Peters writes.

"(Although he said he’d gladly take two of them before he plans to leave USC after his junior season for the NFL.) Rather, the ultimate goal is to be the greatest of all-time, the G.O.A.T., which he knows will require winning eight Super Bowls, one more than Tom Brady."

Williams chimed in:

"I do respect Tom Brady and what he’s been able to do," Williams said. "Because if you play sports, if you play major league sports like NFL, NBA, you know how hard it is to win a championship and do it more than once.”

USA TODAY

Williams will enter his sophomore season in 2022. He is the favorite to win the starting job at USC next season. During his time at Oklahoma, he recorded 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

