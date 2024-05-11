USC Football: Caleb Williams Makes Game Look 'Effortless' in Bears Rookie Camp
Former USC standout quarterback Caleb Williams has seamlessly transitioned to his new home in Chicago, where he's already becoming a fan favorite. The city has embraced him warmly, and he is growing in popularity.
The Bears are currently hosting their two-day rookie minicamp, and it's Williams who's stealing the spotlight. The team's social media recently shared a video of Williams effortlessly delivering the football to his new teammates, a truly captivating sight. Even though it's just a minicamp, those within the team and those close to it can clearly see why Williams was such a highly sought-after talent, including fellow rookie and the No. 9 overall pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze.
In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane, Odunze said Williams makes his game look 'effortless.'
"It's really effortless for him," Odunze said. "He could do a lot of things that older quarterbacks may think is hard effortlessly. He continues to improve every time I see him, and he's very smooth. He could throw the ball from any angle, body position, anywhere on the field, to any spot on the field. So you always have to be ready, always have to be prepared anytime he is in the backfield. It gives you the confidence that he's going to put it on you when you're giving him your best on the route."
Williams and the No. 9 pick seem to be fitting in just fine, and that's to no one's surprise. Both made a name for themselves at the college level, and their individual talent sets them apart from the best the college game has to offer.
The transition from a college playbook to an NFL one is drastic, which is why Williams is already working on some aspects of the offense, including cadences and drops, even prior to minicamp. The wheels are in motion for Williams and the Bears. The anticipation is palpable as the 22-year-old rookie quarterback is set to take the Bears to levels they haven't reached in almost four decades.
